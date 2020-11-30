After four and a half decades of federal protection, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services announced last month its plans to remove protections of the gray wolf and delist the animal from the Endangered Species Act.
In a press release published Oct. 29, the agency announced the gray wolf, which nearly went extinct in the U.S. in the early 1900s, had “exceeded all conservation goals for recovery.”
“Today’s announcement simply reflects the determination that this species is neither a threatened nor endangered species based on the specific factors Congress has laid out in the law,” U.S. Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt said in a press release.
Gray wolves historically lived all across North America, including in Utah, but “almost entirely disappeared from the lower 48 states” in the mid-20th century, according to a 2005 paper published by the Animal Legal and Historical Center at Michigan State University.
“Because humans who settled the United States brought with them an intense hatred and fear of wolves, and because wolves can upset farmers by eating their livestock, human activity such as poisoning, trapping, and shooting wolves led to the almost complete extinction of the wolf in the United States,” wrote Catherine Archibald, the paper’s author.
Today, there are more than 6,000 gray wolves across the lower 48 states, according to U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services, a number “greatly exceeding the combined recovery goals for the Northern Rocky Mountains and Western Great Lake populations.”
The decision to remove federal protections of the gray wolf was applauded by Utah Department of Natural Resources Executive Director Brian Steed, who said states “are often best positioned to appropriately manage wildlife populations.”
“With the number of wolves growing across the West, we believe it is time to allow the states to take the helm,” Steed said in the Oct. 29 press release. “Utah has shown success in growing and maintaining wildlife populations statewide, and we anticipate similar success in managing wolf populations.”
Though there have been confirmed wolf sightings in Utah over the years, there are “no known established packs in Utah,” according to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.
Before the recent delisting, wolves were considered an endangered species in all of Utah except for a small portion of northern Utah classified as a “delisted zone,” the DWR wrote in a fact sheet about wolves in Utah.
Steed said actions by neighboring states “have complicated Utah’s ability to manage gray wolves under the ESA” and referred to a since-approved Colorado ballot initiative “to implement a reintroduction of wolves west of the continental divide.”
“If wolves enter Utah from Colorado, DWR must have the ability to manage them or there could be significant conflicts with agriculture and wildlife populations,” Steed wrote.
With the federal protections now lifted, the DWR announced it would implement its “Utah Wolf Management Plan,” which was prepared in 2005, in order to “guide management of wolves in Utah during an interim period from delisting until 2030, or until it is determined that wolves have established in Utah, or assumptions of the plan (political, social, biological, or legal) change.”
“The goal of this plan is to manage, study, and conserve wolves moving into Utah while avoiding conflicts with the wildlife management objectives of the Utah Indian Tribe; preventing livestock depredation; and protecting the investment made in wildlife in Utah,” the DWR wrote in an executive summary of the wolf management plan.
Under the DWR plan, wolves will be conserved and “allowed to disperse into Utah” except when they “conflict with the wildlife management objectives of the Ute Indian Tribe,” cause “unacceptable livestock depredation” or “contribute to wildlife populations not meeting management objectives as defined by the Utah Wildlife Board’s Predator Management Policy.”
Additionally, livestock owners “will be fully compensated for losses of livestock to wolves.”
Some conservation and environmental groups criticized the decision to remove gray wolf federal protections, including Defenders of Wildlife, a Washington D.C.-based nonprofit, which announced it “will be taking the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to court to defend this iconic species.”
“Stripping protections for gray wolves is premature and reckless,” CEO Jamie Rappaport Clark said in a written statement. “Gray wolves occupy only a fraction of their former range and need continued federal protection to fully recover.”
More information about gray wolves in Utah and how they will be managed by the DWR is available at http://wildlife.utah.gov/wolves.html.