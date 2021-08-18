A Lehi High School history teacher that caused a backlash when a video of her opining in her classroom exploded on social media is no longer an employee of Alpine School District.
The determination was made by the district following an investigation of the incident that occurred and was videoed in the teacher's classroom on Tuesday.
Parents, school board members and politicians have all commented on several platforms, particularly the Facebook page "Big Tent Republicans," with many calling for the teacher to be fired.
The anger stems from a posted video taken on a student's cellphone during a conversation being held in class between the teacher and students.
“I’ve never been happy every student has a smart phone until I saw this,” Utah County Commissioner Amelia Powers Gardner commented on the Facebook group page.
While many online have posted name, photo and personal information of the teacher who reportedly made the remarks, the Alpine School District has refrained from sharing her name.
The incident happened Tuesday, the first day of school for the Alpine School District. The female teacher vocalized opinions during a discussion with students that seemingly crossed a line not only with parents, but also with the school district.
In the video, the teacher can be heard clearly using various profanities in her speech including the F-word.
It seemingly appears to have started with a question about students being vaccinated for COVID-19. In the video, the teacher shares her concern about numerous variants that could come into the classroom and that it could stop with students getting vaccinated.
“If you put me at risk, you’re going to hear about it,” the teacher said in the video. The teacher was not wearing a face mask.
She not only expressed concern for herself and other students but said she feared taking it home to her family.
She added that she was not going to lie to her students if they asked questions and she wouldn’t sugar-coat her answers.
When students started giving opinions on why they and their parents are not vaccinating, the conversation notably changed.
“Most of ya’ll parents are dumber than you. My parents are freakin’ dumb,” the teacher can be heard saying on the video. "When you figure that out, the world opens up. You don’t have to do everything your parents say and you don’t have to believe everything your parents believe, because most likely you’re smarter than them."
Some students gave a bit of a push back during the discussion and appeared to be supporters of former President Donald Trump.
“I hate Donald Trump,” the teacher said in the video. “He is a sexual predator and moron.”
She also told students, as heard on the video, “If you do not believe in climate change, get the hell out. If you’re a homophobe, get the hell out.”
The teacher reportedly is in charge of the LGBTQIA club at the school.
By Tuesday evening, news channels and the school district had received information and a link to the video. The district was quick to respond.
“We became aware late this afternoon of an incident that took place today in one of our high school classrooms,” an ASD statement reads. “An immediate investigation ensued. The employee has been put on administrative leave pending a thorough investigation.”
“This behavior is inappropriate, not reflective of the professional conduct and decorum we expect of our teachers, and will not be tolerated,” stated David Stephenson, executive director of external relations and communications.
The district supports parents in the process of their children's education, Stephenson added. He also noted that details of a personnel investigation are confidential.