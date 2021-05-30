Keilani Applegate spent the first few years of her undergrad trying to find a place to fit in.
It wasn’t until she got involved at Utah Valley University that she found a place where she could excel as a student and propel herself to educational success.
Applegate found UVU after her first year of college.
“I wanted a different college experience than what I got at the University of Utah. I grew up in Orem so I had been around UVU a lot growing up. My parents both attended UVU while I was in junior high and high school, so I felt familiar with the institution and decided to transfer,” said Applegate.
The Orem Campus felt like home, she says, and Applegate started studying communication with an emphasis in public relations. When personal matters arose, Applegate left school but came back a year later to finish her studies as a Wolverine, citing that the people at UVU made the experience so great.
During her junior year, Applegate publicly identified as queer and started looking for resources on campus, starting with the Women’s Success Center and LGBT Student Services.
“After coming out, I utilized the counseling services at the Women’s Success Center and UVU LGBT Student Services that really helped me to figure some things out. I was later awarded a scholarship from the WSC and that was a big help also. As I continued my education, I felt as though there wasn’t a space on campus for people like me and I decided that I could help,” said Applegate.
Ready to promote inclusivity, Applegate joined the Multicultural Student Council and put together diversity dialogues around campus. It was these experiences that helped her solidify her career path. Having already started her degree in communication, Applegate determined that she wanted to help others tell their stories and plans on going into nonprofit work assisting marginalized people.
“I am a very communication-driven person, and I look forward to using the skills I learned in my degree,” she said.
On May 7, Applegate proudly walked the green carpet at UVU’s drive-in style convocation ceremony and received her degree. She is ready to use her knowledge and passion to make the world a better place. Although her journey at UVU has come to a close, she said that the people there always supported her in the journey to achieve her dreams. She found her place at UVU.
Utah Valley University is welcoming of all students. There’s a place for you at UVU. To learn more, go to uvu.edu.