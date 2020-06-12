A UVU student is one of the latest victims of COVID-19, according to an email from university President Astrid Tuminez.
The student, Trevor Syphus Lee, was taking the summer off and was scheduled to return this fall to continue his studies, according to the email. He died on Tuesday from complications from the virus.
Tuminez's email was sent to all UVU students, faculty and staff.
"As fellow Wolverines, we grieve his loss," Tuminez said in the message. "Those who knew and loved Trevor are understandably devastated."
The email also said Lee tested positive for the virus before his demise and had underlying medical conditions.
Tuminez reports UVU has reached out to Lee's family to offer support and sympathy. She also encourages students, faculty and staff who may be impacted by the news of Lee's death to utilize the school's crisis and grief counseling services.
"COVID-19 has been difficult for all of us," Tuminez said. "At UVU, we hoped this day and announcement would never come. Let us continue to be vigilant in our care for one another."