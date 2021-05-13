During his weekly COVID-19 briefing on Thursday, Governor Spencer Cox announced that the statewide mask mandate in K-12 schools would be dropped for the final week of school in the Beehive State.
“This has been an ongoing conversation and I said that every week that we would continue to review what is happening around masks in school, making sure that we are making the best decision, impacting the most people," Cox said. "Our No. 1 goal all along has been the desire and the need to keep kids in school. We have done that as well, if not better than any other state. We have been able to keep our kids in school, and I’m grateful again to teachers, parents, especially students who have done everything necessary and everything possible to stay healthy and to stay in school.”
With cases dropping in many school districts, Cox added that many districts have not seen a positive case in weeks. Along with that, teachers who wanted the vaccine are vaccinated and now the Pfizer vaccine will be available to anyone age 12 and up.
He said that the request has been made by superintendents around the state to drop the statewide mask mandate in K-12 schools, and with case rates being low, he ended that mandate for only the final week of school.
Cox added that masks are still encouraged, but that he believes ending the mandate is the right and prudent thing to do. Along with that, families and students will still be able to decide for themselves whether or not to wear a mask.
“School districts will have the option, if they feel spread is happening in their school and they want to have mask requirements, schools will have that option," Cox said. "Individual school districts will have the option to impose a mask mandate for that last week of school, but there will be no statewide mask mandate starting the last Monday of the last week of school.”
When asked about the decision to lift the mandate only for the last week of school, and not the foreseeable future, Cox pointed to students being able to see their friends' and teachers' faces for the final week as well as the encouraging case numbers.
According to Cox, he tried to be balanced in the approach, being thoughtful about what decisions are made and taking input from all sides.
“Understanding the health side of this and the impact on kids, we also have vaccinations now happening for older kids which is where we saw the biggest spread and where there were some health problems and hospitalizations," Cox said. "I understand that every one of these decisions is unpopular but at some point, we have to move out of this and we’ve done that. We got rid of the broader masks mandate on April 10, we had other restrictions go away in the first week of May, and it’s the natural next step with all of this as we move our way out of this trying to do it in the right way, not too fast, not too slow. Some will disagree but I think the majority would agree that we are hitting that at about the right spot.”
Lieutenant Governor Deidre Henderson also added that the state has the resources for people to be able to protect themselves if they so choose. At other times during the COVID-19 pandemic, people had to take it upon themselves to protect others, according to Henderson, and they still want that to occur but vaccines and resources are available.
She added that the burden needs to be shifted onto the weight of the individuals.
As for Utah County schools, the Alpine School District confirmed to the Herald shortly after the announcement that it is aware of Cox's decision and the board will be reviewing it to make a determination on how the district will proceed.
The Provo City School District board began discussing options with regards to the announcement as soon as it was made by Cox, and it decided to fall in line with the governor's guidance.
District spokesperson Caleb Price confirmed that the Provo City School District will have masks be optional during the last week of the school year, which starts on May 24.
“Initially there was probably a little bit more confusion just because we weren’t really expecting this to happen," Price said. "Most of the discussion was just around making sure we understood the mandate completely and there was nothing we were missing as far as what our options are or what we could do. In the end it was a pretty simple decision, just following the guidance that was given in the governor’s press conference today and get the announcement out to our students and families on when that will begin.”
He stressed that, like the governor said, anyone who wants to continue to wear a mask on campus still can.