Law enforcement officers were called to the Alpine School District offices in American Fork on Tuesday night after anti-mask protesters disrupted a public board meeting, according to Alpine School District Administrator of Public Relations David Stephenson.
The board's work session began at 4 p.m. while the board meeting started at 6. The disturbance occurred approximately an hour into the board meeting.
"They were welcomed to participate, but refused to wear a mask inside our building," said Kimberly Bird, Alpine School District's assistant to the superintendent, in a text.
In the livestream of the board meeting on YouTube, there was a long break for approximately an hour and 40 minutes in which there was a closed session instead of the scheduled public meeting.
Yelling could be heard in the background of the initial board meeting as well.
"We have a disturbance in the hall, so at this point I'm going to recommend that we adjust our schedule," Board President Scott Carlson said during the meeting. "We have a closed session scheduled for the end of the meeting, and I recommend that we move into closed session now and take a break from our regular meeting agenda and continue that after the closed session a little later on."
The board then moved into the closed session before returning to complete the meeting at approximately 8:40 p.m., according to Bird.
This is an ongoing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.