Don Milne has been a World War II enthusiast his whole life. Milne, of Bountiful, is fascinated by the fact that hundreds of thousands of young men gave up promising futures to fight in what was arguably the most consequential war in modern history.
During a December 2016 commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the bombing of Pearl Harbor, it dawned on Milne that there remain unsung heroes from the war: those who never made it back.
“As a history buff, I recognize … that it’s our fallen that never came home (who) are the true heroes,” Milne said in an interview Friday. “Because they paid the price for the freedoms we have.”
Milne is the founder and director of “Stories Behind the Stars,” a national nonprofit initiative started this year “with the goal of telling the stories of all 400,000-plus Americans who died during World War II.”
“It always kind of bothered me that, on Memorial Day, we pay homage to our fallen heroes, but if you were to ask the average person, ‘Can you name anybody that died in World War II that was a hero, or any (soldiers) of the other wars?’” the Utah resident said. “Unless it’s a close family member, they probably don’t know.”
He added, “Yet everybody knows, if they watched ‘Endgame,’ that it was Black Widow and Gamora that were the two Avenger heroes that died. So we know more about our pretend heroes than our real heroes.”
Aided by census data, military records and other public information, Milne has written narrative accounts of the lives of more than 1,200 American soldiers who died during World War II — including those who lived in Utah County.
One of those fallen fighters is Loren Healy, a sailor from Orem who “was lost at sea on December 18, 1944 when his destroyer, USS Spence was sunk in a typhoon,” according to a blog post written by Milne.
Milne has also written about Vern Barnett, a Utah native who became a second lieutenant in the Air Force’s 366th Bombardment Squadron that arrived in England in November 1942. Lt. Barnett and two others were killed when their plane was hit by flak, according to Milne’s research, which also found that “seven airmen survived and became prisoners of war.”
Barnett’s grave can be viewed today at the Payson City Cemetery.
Milne’s blog posts are hosted on Fold3, a military records site maintained by Lehi-based Ancestry, a sponsor of the “Stories Behind the Stars” project.
Milne knows it is unrealistic, if not outright impossible, for him to tell the stories of every American that died in World War II. So, he started asking people from around the country to get involved with the project and research fallen soldiers on a volunteer basis.
“The information’s out there,” he said. “I just have to find people that want to take the time to volunteer and research those stories.”
As of Friday, Milne said volunteers for 30 states and two countries other than the United States have contributed to the growing collection of stories. Milne runs a YouTube page featuring tutorial videos that train volunteers how to find information.
One retired woman from Minnesota, who told Milne she had a great-uncle who died in the war, has written over 150 stories about soldiers from her home state.
A next step in the project, said Milne, is to develop a mobile app that uses GPS and word-recognition technology “so that any time anyone visits a war memorial or cemetery, scans a picture of their name, they’ll get a link to read the story.”
Milne said such an app will help younger generations connect with the past.
“They can’t have a connection just by looking at a name on a gravestone,” said Milne. “But if all of a sudden they’ve got this cool app and (for) every name they scan they get a short 200 or 400-word article about someone who … was a real person. He had a real future, and yet he chose to put himself in harm’s way. And because of 400,000 people that did this, we have a lot of freedoms that maybe wouldn’t have happened if America would have taken a different course.”
To volunteer or learn more about the initiative to tell the stories of fallen World War II soldiers, visit http://storiesbehindthestars.org.