It has been only 70 days since President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced a new temple will be constructed in Orem.
On Wednesday the First Presidency announced the location as part of the first phase of the temple building.
It will be built on land owned by the church located at 1471 S. Geneva Road.
Plans call for a three-story temple of roughly 70,000 square feet, with a center spire. A 20,000-square-foot meetinghouse will also be built.
Church leaders met with Orem leadership Monday and said this would be a quick process, according to Jamie Davidson, city manager.
Davidson said the church would like to break ground on the new temple this coming summer, however in a church press release Wednesday it did not set a date, citing the need to work with city officials on preliminary plans and filing of public documents in the coming months.
When completed, the temple will be the 22nd temple in Utah and the sixth temple in Utah County. Others include the Mt. Timpanogos Temple in American Fork, the Provo Temple, Provo City Center Temple, Payson Temple and the Saratoga Springs Temple, which had its groundbreaking ceremony Oct. 19.
“I am surprised and excited that a new temple by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints has been announced to be built in Orem,” said Mayor Richard Brunst in an email following the announcement. “Wow, what a great thing to happen for the residents of Orem and members of the church throughout Utah County.”
From the moment of the announcement on Oct. 5, excitement and ensuing speculation about the possible location in Utah County began.
Orem was not the only city where the church had made inquiries for the new temple. Vineyard Mayor Julie Fullmer said she had been talking to the church.
Fullmer said she keeps in contact with the church continuously because land is going so quickly in Vineyard.
Orem residents may be caught off guard to have the announcement come so quickly as timelines of other Utah temples locations have not always been this quick.
Church members in Saratoga Springs heard about their new temple in April 2017 by then-church President Thomas S. Monson. After more than two years of anticipation, it was announced in September that the temple will be located in the new Beacon Pointe subdivision, west of Redwood Road and north of Meadow Side Drive. The groundbreaking was held in October.
Other announcements go quicker. For example, on Sept. 25, the church announced the location of the Tooele Valley Temple to be located northwest of the intersection of Erda Way and State Route 36 in Erda, Utah. This was less than six months from when Nelson made the announcement in April.
The church also announced the location of a temple to be built in Taylorsville.
The Taylorsville Utah Temple will be constructed on a 7.5-acre site at 2603 W. 4700 South in Taylorsville. Plans call for a three-story temple of approximately 70,000 square feet, with a center spire. An existing meetinghouse on that site will be removed and will not be replaced.