The most recently announced temple for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Utah now has a location.
According to a press release from the church, the Tooele Valley Utah Temple will be located in Erda at the intersection of Erda Way and State Route 36. The temple is planned to be three stories and about 70,000 square feet in size. A 20,000-square-foot meetinghouse will be built adjacent to the temple.
The temple was announced in April 2019, just five months ago. This is the fourth temple in Utah that has been announced but not yet constructed, including the long-awaited Saratoga Springs Temple.
There are 17 temples operating in Utah, four which are in Utah County — Mount Timpanogos, Provo, Provo City Center and Payson.