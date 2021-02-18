While traveling to other countries is not possible during the current worldwide pandemic, the next best thing for leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is to provide a way to bring their message to members everywhere.
That is what will happen over a four-week span beginning Sunday, as six members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and others will hold area devotionals for young adults ages 18 to 30 on YouTube.com.
Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Kathy Andersen, will speak at the first devotional (for French-speaking young adults) on Sunday.
“The other five virtual events will be held in March. When completed, these devotionals will have reached Latter-day Saints on every continent,” according to a church press release.
The devotional schedule is as follows:
Feb. 21 -- Elder and Sister Andersen: French-speaking Latter-day Saints around the world.
March 7 -- Elder Jeffrey R. Holland, Bishop Gérald Caussé and Sister Bonnie H. Cordon: Europe, Europe East and Africa areas. This devotional will be translated into Albanian, Cezch, Croatian, Danish, Dutch, English, Finnish, German, Hungarian, Italian, Norwegian, Polish, Romanian, Russian, Slovenian, Swedish and Ukrainian.
March 7 -- President M. Russell Ballard, Elder Brent H. Nielson and Sister Sharon Eubank will speak to areas in North America. English will be the language.
March 13 -- Elder Ronald A. Rasband will speak to young adults in the Asia and Pacific areas of the church. Translation will be in Cambodian, Cantonese, English, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, Mandarin, Mongolian, Samoan, Tagalog, Thai and Tongan.
March 14 -- President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency of the church will join Elder D. Todd Christofferson and Sister Kathy Christofferson in speaking to areas in Latin America and Spain. The meeting will be in Spanish.
March 21 -- Elder Ulisses Soares and Sister Rosana Soares will speak to areas in Brazil, Africa and Europe. The devotional will be carried in Portuguese.
Each YouTube video will be available for 30 days after the broadcast.