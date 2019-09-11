The Utah County Health Department confirmed a human case of West Nile Virus in Utah County Wednesday.
According to the health department, it's the first Utah County case of the virus since the 2017 mosquito season. Officials have not released the identity or information on the condition of the local individual.
Public health officials are encouraging individuals to take precautionary measures with the Mosquito Prevention "Ds."
Drain standing water, including removing items that can collect standing water; avoid being outside at Dawn and Dusk; Dress appropriately by wearing long sleeves and long pants while outside; Defend yourself with insect repellent with Deet; and Doors and window screens should be in good working condition.
Unfortunately it is not the first human case in Utah this year.