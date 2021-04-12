Baby Betsy, the giant 30-feet-by-60-feet flag that has flown over Pleasant Grove’s Grove Creek Canyon multiple times, flew in Boulder, Colorado, recently as a healing gesture.
On March 22, a gunman killed 10 people at a grocery store in Boulder. Members of Follow the Flag, a Pleasant Grove-based organization, traveled there to fly the flag in hopes of bringing some healing to the community.
“This flag will always symbolize family, freedom and hope. I hope this brings the peace that this community so desperately needs and lifts their hearts a little bit more,” said Kyle Fox, Follow the Flag founder.
In 2019, Fox took a road trip with a couple of friends and drove to Colorado to see what canyons were out there that flags could possibly fly in. Follow the Flag has flown flags in other communities as well as Pleasant Grove.
“The idea started to trigger. We had flown in North Ogden and in Tucson, (Arizona). We, at random, took a road trip, expecting that we’d find lots of mountains,” Fox said. “Come to find out, two to three days’ worth of driving, we actually only got out of the car to hike two different canyons. We liked really just one. I went home and threw it all on the back burner.”
When Fox heard about the shooting in Boulder, that trip came to his mind.
“I did a quick Google search and found that that canyon was about 10 miles from the grocery store where the shooting happened,” he said. “I couldn’t stop thinking about it. So, I started talking to the team. The idea started moving along. Everybody I talked to felt that we needed to go.”
Baby Betsy first flew July 4, 2015, as a surprise to residents, above Grove Creek Canyon trailhead. Since then, the flag and others have been flown as a means to aid in healing after tragedies in communities have occurred. In 2019, Baby Betsy flew in Tucson after nine women and children were ambushed and killed in Mexico.
In Boulder, about 25 people helped with different aspects of the mission, including gear, lights, generator, travel and communication, according to Fox. After a series of obstacles, everything came together and the flag was unfurled in Chautauqua Park in Boulder.
“When it flew, it turned a lot of heads,” Fox said. “The next day, hundreds and hundreds of cars and people were there looking at the flag.”
While the flag only hung there for one night, the impact was strong. Park rangers, who helped take it down, told Fox that they appreciated seeing the flag.
“We explained the significance. They thanked me for what we had been doing and said they were there to carefully and respectfully and in a dignified way bring this flag down,” Fox said.
One of the rangers who helped to take down the flag was also the 10th police officer on scene at the grocery store shooting.
“As I talked to him, he began to tell me that this was a wonderful thing and this has helped him,” Fox said. “He said this was what he needed.
“The flag only flew for 24 hours, but thousands of people saw it,” Fox said. “And because of what it did for that officer, our mission was complete.”