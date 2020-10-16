A Utah animal rights group is calling on Gov. Gary Herbert to “take more decisive action to curb the serious and growing public health threat posed by the zoonotic transmission of coronavirus that is occurring on Utah mink farms,” though the science behind such transmission has not been firmly established.
In August, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Veterinary Service Laboratory announced the first confirmed cases of SARS-CoV-2 in five mink that were identified at two Utah mink farms.
The Utah mink farms, which were not identified, also reported positive COVID-19 cases among staff, according to the governor’s office, which said in a press release that “there is currently no evidence that animals, including mink, play a significant role in transmitting the virus to humans.”
Thousands of mink have died because of the coronavirus on Utah fur farms since the initial detection of SARS-CoV-2 in the animal, the Associated Press reported on Oct. 5.
In a letter mailed to Herbert on Tuesday, the Utah Animal Rights Coalition urged the governor to issue updated executive orders to “immediately suspend all breeding operations on mink farms … mandate COVID-19 testing protocols for both animals and works, and … facilitate greater public transparency about this public health threat.”
“At each of these facilities, mink are likely acting as significant reservoirs for not only viral transmission, but each infected mink also represents a biological factory for amplification and possible mutations,” wrote Jeremy Beckham, executive director of the Utah Animal Rights Coalition. “This could result in new serotypes of SARS-CoV-2 that could prove to be even more dangerous, should they cross the species barrier and infect humans.”
Beckham cited research presented at a European Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Disease conference providing “strong evidence” of transmission of SARS-CoV-2 between humans and mink based on an investigation of outbreaks at 16 mink farms in the Netherlands.
“Due to longitudinal follow up of the first four farms, we have strong evidence that at least two people on those farms were infected by minks.” The Dutch veterinary scientists said in a press release on Sept. 17.
“Unfortunately, based on our research we cannot make definite conclusions on the direction of most of the infections, so we do not know the total number of people that were infected by minks,” the researchers continued. “We conclude that initially the virus was introduced from humans and has evolved on mink farms, most likely reflecting widespread circulation among mink in the first SARS-CoV-2 mink farms, several weeks prior to detection.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said that there currently “is no evidence that animals play a significant role in spreading the virus that causes COVID-19.”
“Based on the limited information available to date, the risk of animals spreading COVID-19 to people is considered to be low,” the CDC said on a web page about COVID-19 and animals that was last updated Aug. 24.
Dean Taylor, state veterinarian for the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food, told the Associated Press that Utah health officials “genuinely don’t feel like there is much of a risk (of the virus) going from the mink to the people” and noted that the virus primarily affects older minks.
In addition to writing to the governor’s office, the Utah Animal Rights Coalition launched a petition to “pressure Utah Governor Gary Herbert to use the emergency powers granted to his office due to the ongoing COVID pandemic to order an end to all breeding operations on Utah fur farms and the phasing out of this vile industry.”
“The mink farming industry in Utah is a reprehensible industry,” the group wrote. “Mink are isolated in tiny feces-encrusted cages barely larger than a shoebox for their entire lives. … The only time these sensitive animals are removed from these cages are when they are suffocated or gassed so their skins can be removed from their bodies and turned into an unnecessary apparel product … ”
Since the initial detections of SARS-CoV-2 in Utah mink in August, the National Veterinary Services Laboratories has confirmed the virus in four additional mink in Utah. On Oct. 7, the virus was detected in minks in Michigan and Wisconsin.