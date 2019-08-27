It's essentially official which city council candidates will be moving on to the November general election, after the Utah County Clerk updated final election numbers Thursday for its municipal primary election.
Cities that had city council primary elections have to have results finalized by two weeks after Election Day, and most city councils will finalize the results at meetings Tuesday night.
During the last results update, several races were too close to call, particularly in Santaquin and Lehi, where the difference between moving on to the general election or not were separated by fewer than 20 votes.
The top six candidates in each race will move on to a primary, other than the district races in Provo, which will see two candidates advance.
A total of 38,173 votes were cast countywide, for a 24.08% voter turnout.
Eagle Mountain
Candidates moving on to general:
- Colby Curtis: 1,240
- Carolyn Love: 812
- Jared Gray: 737
- Rich Wood: 574
- Ben Porter: 561
- Devyn Smith: 366
Candidate eliminated:
- Jeremy Bergener: 320
Highland
Candidates moving on to general:
- Brittney Bills: 1,739
- Kim Rodela: 1,705
- Timothy Ball: 1,019
- Doug Cortney: 468
- Kenneth Knapton III:439
- Wayne Tanaka: 422
Candidates eliminated:
- Troy Dyches: 383
- Christopher Thayne: 129
Lehi
Candidates moving on to general:
- Paige Albrecht: 3,097
- Mike Southwick: 2,448
- Johnny Revill: 2,123
- Cody Black: 1,499
- Katie Koivisto: 1,429
- Matthew Hemmert: 1,281
Candidates eliminated:
- Tahnee Hamilton:1,263
- Michelle Miles: 941
- Jason Oviatt: 615
- Steven Werner: 447
- Montane Hamilton: 370
- Jonathan Willis: 176
- Ammon Crossette:141
- Henry Kneitz III: 133
Mapleton
Candidates moving on to general:
- Therin Garrett:1,133
- Leslie Jones: 1,029
- Jessica Egbert:858
- Scott Hansen: 606
- Adam Fife: 505
- Nannette Jackson:496
Candidates eliminated:
- Patrick Hagen: 427
- Mike Nelson: 390
- Sam Bernard: 216
- David Stewart: 163
Orem
Candidates moving on to general:
- Terry Peterson: 6,176
- Debby Lauret: 5,005
- Sam Lentz: 3,924
- Jeffrey Lambson: 3,909
- Spencer Rands: 2,557
- Nichelle Jensen: 2,086
Candidates eliminated:
- David Przybyla: 1,370
- Mickey Cochran:1,369
- David Halliday: 1,159
- Tommy Williams: 697
- Martin Wright: 567
Provo District 3
Candidates moving on to general:
- Shannon Ellsworth: 862
- Robin Roberts: 460
Candidate eliminated:
- Jeff Handy: 291
Provo District 4
Candidates moving on to general:
- Travis Hoban: 1,085
- Valerie Paxman: 894
Candidates eliminated:
- Beth Alligood: 630
- Eric Ludwig: 161
Santaquin
Candidates moving on to general:
- Jessica Tolman: 529
- Lynn Mecham: 528
- Jennifer Bowman: 395
- Mike Weight: 341
- David Hathaway: 328
- Kody Curtis: 325
Candidates eliminated:
- Douglas Rohbock: 308
- William Morgan: 267
- Denise Rohbock: 206
Springville
Candidates moving on to general:
- Matt Packard:2,030
- Patrick Monney: 1,913
- Liz Crandall: 1,501
- Craig Conover: 1,308
- Jason Miller: 1,113
- Deborah Hall: 1,025
Candidates eliminated:
- Harold Mitchell: 962
- Katie Jones: 519
Pleasant Grove
Candidates moving on to general:
- Cyd Lemone: 2,863
- Eric Jensen: 2,538
- Brent Bullock: 2,008
- Dustin Phillips: 1,833
- Alexander Carter: 1,608
- Carrie Hammond: 622
Candidate eliminated:
- Aaron Spinhirne: 605