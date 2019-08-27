Election coverage roundup 02
Buy Now

Poll worker Celestia Frei, of Provo, opens the ballot slot for Allison Fagnant, of Springville, to drop off her completed ballot at the Springville Civic Center as part of the municipal primary election held Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. Isaac Hale, Daily Herald

 Isaac Hale Daily Herald

It's essentially official which city council candidates will be moving on to the November general election, after the Utah County Clerk updated final election numbers Thursday for its municipal primary election.

Cities that had city council primary elections have to have results finalized by two weeks after Election Day, and most city councils will finalize the results at meetings Tuesday night. 

During the last results update, several races were too close to call, particularly in Santaquin and Lehi, where the difference between moving on to the general election or not were separated by fewer than 20 votes.

The top six candidates in each race will move on to a primary, other than the district races in Provo, which will see two candidates advance. 

A total of 38,173 votes were cast countywide, for a 24.08% voter turnout. 

Eagle Mountain

Candidates moving on to general: 

  • Colby Curtis: 1,240
  • Carolyn Love: 812
  • Jared Gray: 737
  • Rich Wood: 574
  • Ben Porter: 561
  • Devyn Smith: 366 

Candidate eliminated: 

  • Jeremy Bergener: 320 

Highland

Candidates moving on to general: 

  • Brittney Bills: 1,739
  • Kim Rodela: 1,705
  • Timothy Ball: 1,019
  • Doug Cortney: 468
  • Kenneth Knapton III:439
  • Wayne Tanaka: 422

Candidates eliminated: 

  • Troy Dyches: 383
  • Christopher Thayne: 129

Lehi

Candidates moving on to general: 

  • Paige Albrecht: 3,097 
  • Mike Southwick: 2,448
  • Johnny Revill: 2,123
  • Cody Black: 1,499
  • Katie Koivisto: 1,429 
  • Matthew Hemmert: 1,281

Candidates eliminated: 

  • Tahnee Hamilton:1,263
  • Michelle Miles: 941
  • Jason Oviatt: 615
  • Steven Werner: 447
  • Montane Hamilton: 370
  • Jonathan Willis: 176
  • Ammon Crossette:141
  • Henry Kneitz III: 133

Mapleton

Candidates moving on to general: 

  • Therin Garrett:1,133
  • Leslie Jones: 1,029
  • Jessica Egbert:858
  • Scott Hansen: 606
  • Adam Fife: 505
  • Nannette Jackson:496

Candidates eliminated: 

  • Patrick Hagen: 427
  • Mike Nelson: 390
  • Sam Bernard: 216
  • David Stewart: 163

Orem

Candidates moving on to general: 

  • Terry Peterson: 6,176
  • Debby Lauret: 5,005
  • Sam Lentz: 3,924
  • Jeffrey Lambson: 3,909
  • Spencer Rands: 2,557
  • Nichelle Jensen: 2,086

Candidates eliminated:

  • David Przybyla: 1,370
  • Mickey Cochran:1,369
  • David Halliday: 1,159
  • Tommy Williams: 697
  • Martin Wright: 567

Provo District 3

Candidates moving on to general: 

  • Shannon Ellsworth: 862
  • Robin Roberts: 460

Candidate eliminated: 

  • Jeff Handy: 291

Provo District 4

Candidates moving on to general: 

  • Travis Hoban: 1,085
  • Valerie Paxman: 894

Candidates eliminated: 

  • Beth Alligood: 630
  • Eric Ludwig: 161

Santaquin

Candidates moving on to general: 

  • Jessica Tolman: 529
  • Lynn Mecham: 528
  • Jennifer Bowman: 395
  • Mike Weight: 341
  • David Hathaway: 328
  • Kody Curtis: 325

Candidates eliminated: 

  • Douglas Rohbock: 308
  • William Morgan: 267
  • Denise Rohbock: 206

Springville

Candidates moving on to general: 

  • Matt Packard:2,030
  • Patrick Monney: 1,913
  • Liz Crandall: 1,501
  • Craig Conover: 1,308
  • Jason Miller: 1,113
  • Deborah Hall: 1,025

Candidates eliminated: 

  • Harold Mitchell: 962
  • Katie Jones: 519

Pleasant Grove

Candidates moving on to general: 

  • Cyd Lemone: 2,863
  • Eric Jensen: 2,538
  • Brent Bullock: 2,008
  • Dustin Phillips: 1,833
  • Alexander Carter: 1,608
  • Carrie Hammond: 622

Candidate eliminated: 

  • Aaron Spinhirne: 605

Katie England covers local government, the environment and southern Utah County for the Daily Herald. She can be reached at 801-344-2599 or kengland@heraldextra.com

Tags

Katie England covers politics, county government and southern Utah County for the Daily Herald. She can be reached at 801-344-2599 or kengland@heraldextra.com.

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!