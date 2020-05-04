The Utah Lieutenant Governor’s Office released on Monday a finalized list of Republican gubernatorial candidates who will appear on the primary election ballot after two candidates who didn’t qualify through the GOP convention or signature-gathering ended their lawsuits against the state.
The list of certified Republican candidates includes former Governor and United States-Russia Ambassador Jon Huntsman Jr., former Utah Republican Party Chair Thomas Wright, former Utah House Speaker Greg Hughes and Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox, as well as their respective running mates.
It doesn’t include Provo businessman Jeff Burningham or Garbett Homes co-founder Jan Garbett, who both filed lawsuits against the state after failing to qualify for the Republican primary by gathering the required 28,000 signatures, claiming COVID-19-related restrictions inhibited them from doing so.
A lawsuit filed by Garbett on April 13 stated that when the government began issuing COVID-19-related warnings and guidelines, “Garbett began to see her rejection rate -- the rate at which people refuse to sign a petition after answering their door or being approached by a canvasser -- grow from 20 percent to 50 percent.”
“In addition, ordinarily, Garbett could be expected to gather up to 30% of the necessary signatures by sending organizers to attend public events (such as sporting events) or by sending organizers to places where large groups congregate (such as universities),” the lawsuit continued. “Because of closures and governmental orders, Garbett could not gather signatures in this way.”
On April 27, United States District Court Judge Robert J. Shelby ruled that Garbett could submit the same signatures she previously tried to submit to the Utah elections office by April 28 and would only need to reach a threshold of 19,040.
Assistant Utah Attorney General David Wolf said in a court filing on Wednesday that the Lieutenant Governor’s Office had reviewed 3,067 of Garbett’s 20,874 submitted signatures and determined that 1,853 were invalid.
“The Lt. Governor’s office provides notice to the court that it is now mathematically impossible for Garbett to have submitted 19,040 valid signatures,” Wolf said.
On Friday, Wolf said in a court filing that the Lieutenant Governor’s Office had completed its review of all submitted signatures and determined 11,886 signatures to be invalid, meaning 8,711 were deemed valid and that Garbett did not qualify for the primary ballot.
Garbett appealed the court’s ruling to the U.S. 10th Circuit Court of Appeals, arguing that the new threshold “is even more severe than the burden the State imposed because it is retroactive, inflexible, and takes all control out of Garbett’s hands to make decisions for herself and her campaign that might affect the outcome.”
According to court documents filed on Monday, Garbett filed a motion for voluntary dismissal of the appeal and, as a result, “the motion for injunction is denied as moot, and the appeal is dismissed.”
“This is certainly not the outcome we worked so hard for,” Garbett said in a statement on Monday. “I am disappointed that the courts did not make Utah’s election process fair in the face of the pandemic, as so many other states have done.”
Burningham, another candidate fighting for a spot on the primary ballot, filed a lawsuit against the state shortly after Garbett, claiming that if not “for the unprecedented limitations imposed by the government in response to a pandemic, ... (he) would have met the signature threshold by the April 13 deadline.”
According to court records, Judge Shelby denied Burningham’s request for a preliminary injunction on Friday after hearing an oral argument. In a statement, Burningham said he wouldn’t appeal the ruling.
Gov. Gary Herbert signed an executive order on March 26 suspending certain signature-gathering requirements, including “the requirement that petition packets be bound prior to circulation and that a circulator personally witness each signature.”
Burningham told the Daily Herald in April that he did not think the executive order did enough to truly help political candidates in their signature-gathering efforts.
"The governor really didn't do much at all, unfortunately,” Burningham said in an interview. “He did not make it easier. It was a cosmetic fix.”
The Republican primary election will take place on June 30 and be conducted entirely by mail, according to the state elections office.