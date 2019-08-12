New elections equipment is shortening the amount of time and people it takes to process ballots, meaning people should be able to expect results more quickly during Tuesday's municipal primary than in the past.

The municipal primary is the first election under a new Utah County Clerk/Auditor Amelia Powers, who has obtained new equipment in preparation for the highly-anticipated presidential election next year.

One machine, which Utah County elections director Rozan Mitchell called "life-changing," can process up to 15,000 ballots per hour.

"The process we went through prior to getting this machine took several staff and temporary employees hours — even days — to do," Mitchell said. "Now we just do it in a matter of minutes."

Elections staff feed stacks of ballot envelopes into the machine, which processes them rapid-fire into waiting, color coded baskets. If there's something wrong with a ballot, like the machine couldn't read its bar code, or the voter didn't sign the outside, they'll drop into a red box.