The Utah County Elections Division is always busy ahead of an election, whether it’s municipal, statewide or presidential races. Throw a global health crisis in the mix and things get even busier.
"You add the whole COVID element on top of it and it makes it crazy, crazy,” Utah County Elections Director Rozan Mitchell said.
Election officials in Utah County and elsewhere in the state have spent weeks figuring out how to prepare for and ultimately hold a Republican primary election in June — which will feature congressional, gubernatorial and Utah State Legislature races — amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
During a special session in April, the Legislature passed House Bill 3006 to “protect the public health and safety in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic" with regard to June's primary election, according to the bill’s text.
The bill, sponsored by Rep. Jefferson Moss, R-Saratoga Springs, sets guidelines exclusively for the June primary election and states that “the entire (primary) election will be conducted by mail.”
“There will be no polling places on election day,” the bill said. “There will be no in-person voting, including no in-person early voting; there will be no in-person voter registration; there will be no voter registration by provision ballot; and the voter registration deadline is 11 days before the day of the election.”
H.B. 3006, which passed unanimously through both the House and Senate and was signed by Gov. Gary Herbert on April 22, also states that “there will be limited drive-up voting on election day, unless the county clerk cancels drive-up voting.”
In an interview on Friday, Mitchell said Utah County was one of a handful of counties that opted to provide drive-up voting as an option for voters.
Come Election Day, the Utah County Elections Division will set up four outdoor drive-up stations across the county, including one outside the Alpine Tabernacle in American Fork to serve north county voters and one at the Spanish Fork Fairgrounds for those who live in south county.
“We just felt it was in the best interest in serving our voters to make sure that we placed these throughout the county to provide better access to the voters,” said Mitchell.
Another drive-up station will be located outside The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church in Saratoga Springs, which is located within Utah's 4th Congressional District.
“You've got four candidates on the ballot,” Mitchell said about the 4th Congressional District Republican primary race. “We anticipate that that will be a fairly busy location because of that."
But the busiest location, said Mitchell, will likely be at the “super site” that will be located in the parking lot of Brigham Young University’s LaVell Edwards Stadium.
Mitchell said her office is taking proactive measures to ensure that poll workers stay safe, both from coronavirus and the June heat.
“It's a really long time in the heat of summer in an asphalt parking lot,” she said. “So we're taking a lot of precautions to make sure that we have the proper supplies there for them. We're also going to have coolers there and provide plenty of water and fluid for them.”
Mitchell noted that the drive-up stations are for people who haven't gotten their ballots come Election Day to get them and not as a way for people to vote in person.
"I can't really allow them to sit there and vote, per se, in our lines,” Mitchell said. “It's not really like moving a traditional voting location outside.”
While the elections division “always bring(s) on some temporary help to help us at election time,” Mitchell said her office is “bringing on probably an additional four more (temporary staff members) than what we had originally planned on in the election side” to provide more support during the pandemic.
Mitchell said the majority of the county’s election staff were working from home until recently.
“But when we're in election mode, we can't really do that, the Utah County elections director said. “So we have our full team back in the office and we are practicing social distancing in the workplace, and we have all of the cleaning supplies and ... all of the stuff to help keep us all safe. We do have masks available for those that want to wear a mask.”
Mitchell said that, as of Friday, there were 167,000 registered Republican voters who will be receiving ballots in the mail, though she added that this number would likely be closer to 200,000 as more people register before the June 19 deadline.
Only registered Republicans are able to vote in the GOP primary, which, according to Mitchell, has led to a “small handful” of voters switching their party affiliation so they can have an input in the Republican races.
"I've heard on the news that there's a lot of people that are saying that they're going to change to Republican just so that they can vote in the primary and then afterwards they'll go back,” said Mitchell. “And in all my years in elections, this isn't the first time that that's happened. You have kind of a hotly contested race ... (where) people want to have a say in it and so they change, and then we'll get this huge increase after the election where they'll go and switch their party back to something other than Republican.”
The county elections director anticipates that Utah County will see around a 40% voter turnout during the June primary, which is in line with the numbers from March’s presidential primary. In other words, Mitchell does not expect the pandemic to have a noticeable impact on voter turnout.
"I think, because our primary is June 30, it's really not going to be that big of a deal anymore because everything has changed so much,” Mitchell said, referring to the state’s gradual transition from a high-risk to low-risk designation. “If our election would have been in April, it would have had huge, huge ramifications on the election.”
To vote in this year’s GOP primary, register at http://vote.utah.gov.