More than 104,000 Utahns have registered as Republicans in the last five and a half months, the latest evidence that voters are switching their party affiliations en masse in order to vote in the upcoming GOP primary.
Utah’s Republican primary, which will take place on June 30, is closed, meaning only registered Republicans are able to cast a ballot in the election that will determine the GOP nominees in a number of high-profile contests.
These contests include a governor’s race, 4th Congressional District race, 1st Congressional District race and attorney general race, as well as a handful of county and other state office races.
Well-known Democrats and progressives have urged unaffiliated and Democratic voters to register as Republicans so they can have a say in the GOP races.
“I switched my party affiliation to vote in the GOP primary for Governor,” tweeted former Democratic Salt Lake City Sen. Jim Dabakis. “SO SHOULD YOU!”
“If you want to have a voice in who Utah’s next governor will be, you must register as a Republican by THIS Friday,” Troy Williams, executive director of the LGBTQ+ rights groups Equality Utah, tweeted Wednesday.
Calls for non-Republican Utahns to switch their voter affiliation appear to have been successful. According to data from the Lieutenant Governor’s Office, the entity that oversees elections, the number of active Republicans reached 786,041 on Monday, an increase of 104,800 voters since Jan. 6. That means the number of active Republicans grew by 15.4%.
This outpaced the increase in active Democrats within the same time period, 20,724 voters, or 10.9%, as well as the increase in total active voters, 64,098 voters, or 4.4%. The number of unaffiliated voters decreased by 63,965, or 12.5%.
The number of both Democrats and unaffiliated voters decreased in the last three months.
Between March 23 and Monday, the percentage of active Democratic voters statewide decreased by 2.8%, while the percentage of active unaffiliated voters decreased by 8.9%. The percentage of active Republican voters, meanwhile, increased by 10.7%, an increase of 75,866 voters.
And it isn’t just Democrats and unaffiliated voters who are switching their affiliations.
Despite a 1.1% increase since June 1 in the total number of active voters in the state, the percentage of active voters in every third party decreased: a 1.6% decrease in active Constitution Party voters; 1.4% decrease in active Libertarian Party voters; 1.3% decrease in active United Utah Party voters; 1.2% decrease in active Independent American Party voters; and a 0.8% decrease in active Green Party voters.
In the same time period, the percentage of active Republican voters increased by 7%. The percentage of unaffiliated and Democratic voters decreased by 5.3% and 4.4%, respectively.
Utah County Elections Director Rozan Mitchell told the Daily Herald on May 29 that it isn’t uncommon for voters to switch their party affiliation ahead of a high-profile closed primary.
“In all my years in elections, this isn’t the first time that that’s happened,” said Mitchell. “You have kind of a hotly contested race … (where) people want to have a say in it and so they change, and then we’ll get this huge increase after the election where they’ll go and switch their party back to something other than Republican.”
Even though Friday was the voter registration deadline, it isn’t too late to switch party affiliations in order to vote in the GOP primary.
“If you are not affiliated with a political party (also known as an unaffiliated voter) and your county offers drive-up voting on Election Day, you may change your party affiliation at a drive-up location,” the state elections office said on its website.
The Utah County Elections Division will set up outdoor drive-up stations on Election Day in Provo, American Fork, Spanish Fork and Saratoga Springs, according to Mitchell.
A total of 172,484 ballots had been processed statewide as of Monday morning, including 32,287 in Utah County, according to the state elections office.
To access the full data on voter registration and party affiliation in Utah, visit http://voteinfo.utah.gov/current-voter-registration-statistics.