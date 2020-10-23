The voting record of Utah’s only Democrat in Congress, 4th District Rep. Ben McAdams, has been a focus in this year’s congressional race.
During a debate on Oct. 12, Burgess Owens, McAdams’ Republican opponent, accused the Democrat of being beholden to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-CA, and other Democratic leaders, which he said doesn’t reflect the values of 4th District voters.
“As much as my opponent sits and talks about going across the aisle, we have to keep in mind it’s 85% (of the time) he is voting for the leadership of the Democratic party,” said Owens, a former NFL player and founder of the nonprofit Second Chance 4 Youth.
That is not the first time the voting record of McAdams, who took office in January 2019 after narrowly defeating incumbent Republican Rep. Mia Love, has been used against him this election.
Since February, the National Republican Congressional Committee has bombarded reporters with emails linking McAdams to Pelosi, who has long been a target of GOP attacks.
“Ben McAdams says he’s with Utahns, but he stands with Washington liberals,” Torunn Sinclair, a regional press secretary for the National Republican Congressional Committee, said in an email to the Daily Herald on Oct. 6.
“Republicans tried to hold China accountable today in a resolution on the House floor, but Ben McAdams blocked the vote,” Sinclair said in an email the evening of the June primary election. “Is Ben being blackmailed by the Chinese Communist Party, or just Nancy Pelosi?”
Of the 25 emails about McAdams that Sinclair has sent to the Daily Herald throughout the campaign, 15 of them mention Pelosi specifically by name.
But just as strongly as Owens and conservative political committees have condemned McAdams’ voting record, he embraces it.
"My record speaks for itself,” McAdams told the Daily Herald in an interview Friday. “I'm Utah's most independent member of Congress and my track record is (being) someone who works across party lines to get things done for Utah.”
The congressman paused, “And I will never hesitate to stand alone if that's what's right for our state.”
McAdams called Owens’ characterization of his voting history “misleading” and said it “doesn't tell the whole story.”
“Depending on who you look to, I am the most conservative Democrat in the House,” he said. “I am the number two most likely to vote against my own party, and my track record is (being) somebody who always works across the aisle to get stuff done for our state.”
The Democrat pointed to legislation he’s introduced in his nearly two years in Congress as evidence of his bipartisanship, including the “Advancing Research to Prevent Suicide Act” that would direct the National Science Foundation to award grants to higher education institutions “to support multidisciplinary, fundamental research with potential relevance to suicide, including potential relevance to prevention and treatment.”
The bill passed through the House in January on a 385-8 vote, with 215 Democrats and 170 Republicans voting for it, according to House voting records. Seven Republicans and one Independent voted against it.
He also brought up a resolution he introduced in November 2019 to protect children from inappropriate content on digital applications.
The resolution, which McAdams co-sponsored with Rep. Mike Johnson, R-LA, would establish an “app ratings board to enforce consistent and accurate age and content ratings of apps on internet-ready devices” and call on technology companies “to ensure the implementation of user-friendly and streamlined parental controls on devices used by minors.”
The resolution was referred to the Subcommittee on Consumer Protection and Commerce on Nov. 21 and has not been voted on.
The first bill he introduced, McAdams noted, was a proposal to amend the U.S. Constitution to include a Balanced Budget Amendment.
"Every bill I've introduced has a bipartisan cosponsor, and 85% of the bills that I vote on are bipartisan in nature,” the Democrat said. “So they have Republican and Democratic support.”
GovTrack, a website that tracks the votes of federal lawmakers, reported that McAdams cosponsored bipartisan bills “the 6th most often compared to House Democrats.”
“Of the 118 bills that McAdams cosponsored, 26% were introduced by a legislator who was not a Democrat,” according to a report card of McAdams’ voting record during the 2019 legislative year, which stated that “in this era of partisanship, it is important to see Members of Congress working across the aisle.”
Still, some of McAdams' votes have been more widely criticized as partisan, including his vote in December to impeach the president for allegedly pressuring Ukraine to launch a politically charged investigation of the business dealings of former Vice President Joe Biden's son.
If he is re-elected, McAdams said he will keep pushing for legislation that he believes will benefit all Americans, and Utahns.
For example, he would continue his efforts to block federal funding for nuclear weapons testing in Nevada. In July, McAdams introduced an amendment to the House national defense bill to block such funding after reports that the Trump administration was resuming nuclear weapons tests.
Though the House passed McAdams’ amendment, he noted that a separate bill in the Senate “set aside millions of dollars to restart nuclear weapons testing.”
“Those bills have to be reconciled in the next couple of months,” said McAdams, who referenced “Utah's history being downwind from those tests from the 1950s through 1992 and the harm that that caused.”
McAdams also said he would push for a second round of federal COVID-19 relief funding and criticized both parties for “continu(ing) to play politics while the American people struggle and are facing a lot of hardship right now.”
"I've been very critical of Democrats in Congress for seeming to use this as an opportunity to throw money at everything they want to do,” he said. “That's wrong. We need to get a package done that can slow the spread of the virus and stabilize the economy, but it needs to be done in a fiscally responsible way and not as a partisan wish-list that throws in everything people want to do that's not even related to the virus.”