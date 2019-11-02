Two-and-a-half decades ago, Sheri Tolman went to help a friend who was volunteering at a voting center inside an Orem school. Something about the experience stuck with her, and she has been doing it every year since.
“I just found it to be something very enjoyable and valuable,” Tolman said.
Tolman, 58, has volunteered at voting stations throughout the county — in Provo, Vineyard and Pleasant Grove — and moved up the ranks. She now manages the Orem voting center in the city council chamber. She has worked in the county’s elections division for the last two years, first as a temporary seasonal employee and now as a year-round employee that assists with data entry and voter registration.
Tolman has witnessed the voting process change and increase in efficiency over the past 25 years. She’s counted ballots by hand, back when cities used hole-punched ballots, and she has helped voters navigate the touch-screen voting machines that Utah County used until 2016.
She remembers election day that year, when voting lines were out the door and waits reached up to three hours. Tolman started her work day at 6 a.m. and didn’t get back to the Provo elections office until 1 a.m.
And she did it all with a smile on her face.
“She’s very good with the public,” said Lisa Allsup, an elections coordinator for the county who has worked with Tolman for 10 years.
Allsup added that Tolman gets along well with poll workers. “Anybody that works at her location requests to go back.”
“We have loved having Sherrie,” said the Utah County Clerk/Auditor’s Office’s election coordinator Rozan Mitchell. “She’s just kind of acclimated really well to our team.”
When it comes to voter registration, “Sherrie is like a detective,” Mitchell said. Why did a person not receive their ballot? Tolman will do some digging and discover that they transposed their address when they registered.
“People come in here and she always greets them with a smile,” said Mitchell. “She’s eager to help.”
And Tolman’s good at multitasking, a skill that Mitchell suspects she learned from being a mother of nine.
The elections director also praised Tolman’s work ethic, noting that “after a long election day, she’ll be right back here on the back end.”
“We have a lot of procedures that have to be followed exactly,” added Allsup, “and (Tolman is) really good at making sure those procedures are followed with exactness.”
When she isn’t helping with elections, Tolman is cleaning, spending time with her 13 grandchildren or finding other ways to serve her community. She also directs a choir and serves as a local Relief Society president.
Over the years, Tolman has seen the same faces return to polling stations year after year to cast their ballots. New voting technology, as well the popularity of mail-in voting, has changed the process “dramatically,” Tolman said.
Tolman’s first-born was in junior high when she first volunteered at a polling station in the ’90s. Her youngest son recently got back from serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. And, after all this time, election work still brings her joy.
“I love working here,” the Orem resident said about her job in the county elections office. “I love being able to see everything that happens behind the scenes.”