The Utah State Records Committee has denied an appeal filed by a Utah County resident over potential text messages sent or received by Utah County Commissioner Bill Lee about private development of Bridal Veil Falls.
In its Monday ruling, however, the committee also reaffirmed that the texts of public officials are public records and admonished Utah County for not following best records management practices.
The public records appeal, filed by Mark Allen, stems from conversations Lee had in 2020 with Cirque Lodge Founder Richard Losee about building a tram and high-end drug treatment facility at the county-owned Bridal Veil Falls.
The Utah County Commission approved a conservation easement for the falls in December 2020 following public outrage over the development proposal.
On Dec. 23, Allen filed a records request with Utah County pursuant to the Government Records Access and Management Act and requested copies of all cellphone texts between Lee and Losee, as well as “copies of all incoming and outgoing messages related to Bridal Veil Falls and public comments regarding Bridal Veil Falls between November 1, 2020 and December 14, 2020.”
On Jan. 6, a paralegal with the Utah County Attorney’s Office denied Allen’s records request, stating that “Utah County does not pay for his private cell phone and subsequently we do not prepare, own, receive or retain the associated records,” according to appeal documents.
Allen filed an appeal with Lee, the chair of the county commission, on Jan. 28, arguing that “the records ... are of great interest to the public process of protecting a public asset, namely Bridal Veil Falls.” He did not receive a response.
On June 10, Allen and Deputy Utah County Attorney Adam Beck, legal counsel for the county, made their arguments before the State Records Committee. In defending the county’s position, Beck “argued that the records cannot be produced to Mr. Allen because ... (the county) does not possess the alleged records.”
In a written legal statement provided to the committee, Beck said the Utah County Attorney’s Office “contacted Commissioner Lee and the Utah County Commission Office directly to inquire into the existence of any responsive records.”
He added that the Utah County Attorney’s Office “has made every effort to comply with Mr. Allen’s GRAMA request” and that a “thorough search of the records that ... (the county) maintains has not yielded any responsive records nor has any associated Utah County employees identified a record that would be responsive to Mr. Allen’s request.
Beck also argued "there is no factual evidence to suggest that Commissioner Lee actually used his private cell phone to communicate with the individuals (named in Allen’s request).”
In its decision, the State Records Committee wrote that “after having considered the arguments and the evidence presented to the Committee, the Committee is persuaded that ... (the county) does not possess any records responsive to Mr. Allen’s records request.”
“Without any persuasive evidence that Respondent possesses the requested records, the Committee will not order Respondent to provide a record the Committee does not believe Respondent possesses,” Chair Kenneth Williams wrote in the order.
But the committee also referenced two previous cases, Cromar v. City of Cedar Hills in 2012 and Henderson v. San Juan City in 2019, both of which affirm “that a record prepared by a government employee within his or her capacity as a government employee, may be considered a ‘record’ subject to GRAMA.”
“Additionally, in the case of government employees being an elected or appointed official, there should be a higher standard of transparency in order to allow the general public the opportunity to review how these officials ‘conduct the people’s business,'" the committee wrote.
The records committee expressed hope “that records management practices of governmental entities will be changed in the near future in order to allow the public to have greater access to electronic public communications by public officials acting within their capacity as public officials regardless of whether the communications are made through public or private electronic devices.”
Despite his appeal being denied, Allen said he sees the order as a “very positive outcome” that puts pressure on Utah County to follow best records management practices.
"It was huge for the county to acknowledge, 'Hey, we don't have access to these records,'” Allen told the Daily Herald in an interview on Tuesday. “That was pretty damning in and of itself. They acknowledged they're not compliant to GRAMA. So my only request is, just become compliant to GRAMA.”
Allen continued, “I think this is probably the biggest decision they (the State Records Committee) have handed down in the last 10 years. Because they’re acknowledging, ‘We don’t have a handle on this.’”
While Allen said he doesn’t plan to appeal the committee's decision, he does intend to file subsequent records requests related to other county issues, including Proposition 9, a failed ballot initiative that would have changed the structure of Utah County government. Lee actively opposed the 2020 initiative.
“If Commissioner Lee has nothing to hide, just turn his phone over to the county records officer,” said Allen. “It's that simple.”