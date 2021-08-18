In the wake of the confusion and fear with the takeover of the Taliban in Kabul, Afghanistan, efforts in the U.S. have been stepped up to not only help U.S. citizens evacuate, but also help thousands who assisted U.S. forces over the past two decades that are trying to escape potential imprisonment or death.
The New York Times reported Wednesday that in his first video address since he fled Afghanistan, "President Ashraf Ghani said he had left the country to avoid a lynching by the Taliban and vowed to return."
"In a videotaped statement posted on his Facebook page from the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday evening, Mr. Ghani said that, despite an agreement that the Taliban would not enter the city of Kabul, his guards warned him on Sunday afternoon that the insurgents had reached the walls of the presidential palace in central Kabul," the New York Times added.
The paper also reported that some United Nations workers have been taken out of Afghanistan for safety.
The importance of helping American and Afghan citizens who helped many troops over the years has risen to a critical level.
On Wednesday, U.S. Sens. Mitt Romney (R-UT) and Mike Lee (R-UT) issued the following statement about casework efforts to assist the evacuation of U.S. and Afghan people from Afghanistan amid the Taliban takeover:
“The Administration must do everything in its power to bring American citizens home from Afghanistan and safely evacuate our Afghan partners. Over the past 20 years, thousands of Afghans have risked—and in many cases sacrificed—their lives, and the lives of their families, in aid of the United States. Oftentimes, they have safeguarded the lives of American troops. Now under immediate threat by the Taliban, we have a duty and moral obligation to assist these brave men and women.
“Our joint casework team has been working around the clock, engaging with those who have requested assistance—both U.S. and Afghan citizens—for evacuation, as well as visa and refugee application assistance. We have put in inquiries with the State Department on these requests. We and our teams will continue doing everything in our power to assist our citizens and our partners."
Utah continues to be a refugee state and is willing to help those who may need relocation.
Romney and Lee merged their casework operations in 2019 — a first in the Senate — to best serve the needs of Utahns, according to their combined statement.