U.S. House Democrats on Tuesday blocked a bill sponsored by Rep. Burgess Owens, R-Utah, that would ban federal funding for the purpose of teaching critical race theory and other “discriminatory concepts.”
The “Say No to Indoctrination Act,” which Owens introduced on Tuesday, states that no federal funds “may be appropriated, obligated, or expended to teach or advance concepts that … separate individuals based on race, color, or national origin” or “assign characteristics or assumptions to individuals based on race, color, or national origin.”
Additionally, the bill would block federal funding for concepts that “state or imply that the United States is an inherently racist country.”
During a House discussion on a 2022 spending bill, Owens moved to put off a vote on the spending bill and urged his colleagues to first consider his bill on critical race theory.
“Once an unknown academic theory, the increasingly pervasive CRT says that racism permanently stains the fabric of American society,” the Utah congressman said. “Critical race theorists believe that we are defined solely by our skin color. They believe that American institutions preserve white supremacy. Some even believe that our nation is hopelessly racist.”
Owens, who is Black, discussed his experience growing up “in the deep South during the days of KKK, Jim Crow and segregation,” noting that he has “felt the pain of racism” and “seen and experienced firsthand when people act unjustly toward others due to the color of their skin.”
“And yes, it still happens today when individuals choose hate,” he said.
The discussion came amid a heated national debate, which has crept into Utah school board meetings, over critical race theory, an academic lens that combines “progressive political struggles for racial justice with critiques of the conventional legal and scholarly normals which are themselves viewed as part of the legitimate hierarchies that need to be changed,” according to Harvard Law School. The theory is not taught in Utah’s public K-12 schools.
Owens criticized progressives who support teaching CRT, arguing that “in the span of a few weeks, Democrats have gone from claiming CRT was only a myth to boldly embracing it.”
“They’ve gone from dismissing parental objections to endorsing indoctrination in schools across the country,” said Owens.
Two Republicans, Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina and Rep. Dan Bishop of North Carolina, spoke in support of Owens’ legislation, which the former called “a critical bill.”
“These concepts have begun to trickle into our public schools, even though the vast majority of Americans disavow it and reject it,” Mace said. “Nothing could be more un-American than seeking to divide our young children based on factors outside of their control. And you can watch any school board, many school board meetings across the nation right now, where parents Black and white are rejecting critical race theory.”
But Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Massachusetts, shut down the debate, noting that “we have a pandemic that we’re trying to crush, we have a crumbling infrastructure, and one of my friends want(s) to talk about a Fox News talking point.”
“We’re not going to debate on whether racism exists in America, because it does. And we’re not going to debate whether we should teach our kids racism is wrong, we should. We’re not going to debate whether individuals, states and schools can decide what their kids learn, they can. And we sure as hell are not going to be lectured about racism by the party that is trying to dismantle the Voting Rights Act that Martin Luther King and John Lewis paid for with their blood,” the Massachusetts Democrat said.
The House voted to order the previous question on the spending bill, which means “to bring the pending proposition or question to an immediate, final vote.” The motion to approve the spending bill passed on a 217-201 vote and the House did not consider Owens’ bill.