Utah 4th Congressional District Republican candidate Burgess Owens said this country is “not training kids” to respect police and called on parents and educators to teach youth about the difficulties and duties involved with working in law enforcement.
Owens’ comments came during a conversation Thursday about police reform with the Utah State Fraternal Order of Police at its headquarters in Taylorsville.
“My biggest focal point is education because I know how powerful that can be if it’s done right,” the congressional candidate said. “And this is all part of it. Educating our kids to the idea of really what the police force is all about and then educating them to the fact that they’re good people.”
“Just because you put on blue doesn’t mean you change on the inside,” he added.
Owens told the police advocacy group, if elected to federal office, he would be “a big-time advocate” for law enforcement, though he acknowledged most issues around police are dealt with at the state and local levels.
“I’m all in,” Owens said. “Just let me know as we move forward what I can do.”
The conversation about police reform took place after a summer of protests in Provo, Salt Lake City and throughout the country over various police shootings and, most notably, the killing of George Floyd in Minnesota.
Owens, a former NFL player, has long been a vocal critic of the Black Lives Matter movement and protests against police violence, especially within the realm of professional sports.
In his 2018 book “Why I Stand: From Freedom to the Killing Fields of Socialism,” Owens argues “the NFL’s corporate leadership has taken a knee as they allow their platform to be used for political anti-America sentiment.”
“As we enter another season of protest of our country’s flag by the young, wealthy Black NFL athletes, millions of fans will continue to turn off America’s favorite pastime,” wrote Owens, who is Black.
Ryan Carver, public information officer of the Fraternal Order of Police, told Owens he agreed that a lack of community trust was an issue facing law enforcement today as well as the fact that police are relied on to respond to situations outside of their expertise, including situations involving drugs and mental health issues.
“A lot of frustration in law enforcement, in my opinion, today, is that we have not only perfected the jack of all trades, but now we’re held criminally liable for not being a professor of all trades,” Carver said. “And if you end up in a use of force (situation) with a person who’s in a mental crisis, first they want us to use bean bag shotguns and rubber bullets. And then when we use those, everything over social media is bruises and bangs and bumps from using those.”
Carver said police officers in Utah and elsewhere “are literally at a point where they don’t know what more they can do, because they’re one person,” adding that morale is especially low for officers in cities and counties where they “have no faith that your chief or your mayor is going to protect you and back you up.”
Brent Jex, president of the police union, said another reform needed in law enforcement is to do away with “performance-based” assessments, which he called problematic because they incentivize police to make arrests and give out citations.
Jex said police assessments should be merit-based and include metrics other than arrests and tickets issued, such as time spent interacting with the community.
Owens will compete against incumbent U.S. Rep. Ben McAdams, D-UT, in the general election on Nov. 3.