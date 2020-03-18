United States Rep. Ben McAdams, R-Utah, said he tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday after developing “mild cold-like symptoms” over the weekend.
In a written statement, the 4th District representative said he returned to Utah from Washington, D.C. on Saturday evening and consulted with a doctor on Sunday. McAdams said he “immediately isolated” himself in his home and conducted all meetings by telephone.
“My symptoms got worse and I developed a fever, a dry cough and labored breathing and I remained self-quarantined,” McAdams said in the statement.
On Tuesday, McAdams’ doctor instructed him to get tested for COVID-19.
“Today I learned that I tested positive,” McAdams said.
The congressman urged Utahns to follow health recommendations and said he would continue “pursuing efforts to get Utahns the resources they need.”
“I’m doing my part as all Americans are doing to contain the spread of the virus and mitigate the coronavirus outbreak,” said McAdams.