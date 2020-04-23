Despite being in office for less than two years, Utah County Clerk/Auditor Amelia Powers Gardner and Deputy Clerk/Auditor Josh Daniels have garnered national attention for using technology to make government services operate more efficiently.
Gardner and Daniels were both featured in the April/May issue of Government Technology, a California-based magazine, on the list of the “Top 25 Doers, Dreamers and Drivers” in the public and private sectors who are increasing effectiveness in government.
Government Technology recognized “Team Utah County,” composed of Gardner and Daniels, for bringing “several significant changes to the county through tech,” including implementing the blockchain mobile application Voatz as a way for overseas and disabled residents to vote, and offering marriage licenses over the internet.
“Thanks to the upgrade, no part of the marriage license process in Utah County — from applying to getting the officiator’s signature to certifying the document — requires paper or a trip to an office,” a profile of Gardner and Daniels in Government Technology reads.
In an interview on Wednesday, Gardner said the county has seen a massive surge in marriage license applicants during the COVID-19 pandemic, highlighting the benefit that digital services can bring residents.
“The reason we have such a huge increase is because couples from all over the state are utilizing our marriage license portal to get their marriage licenses because their offices are closed,” said Gardner.
Government Technology also praised Gardner and Daniels for “other advancements, from electronic signatures for contracts to digitization of decades of financial statements.”
“They recognize that what’s good for government can also be good for citizens,” the profile reads.
Prior to implementing DocuSign and transitioning to electronic signatures, Gardner said the county “processed about a thousand contracts a year, and every one of them had to be printed, signed by a minimum of three people with ink signatures and then scanned into a system.”
“And we now do the majority of that digitally,” she said.
Gardner said that her goal as a public official in Utah County is to “bring the county operations into the 21st century and find ways to be more efficient,” adding that digitizing services is one way to accomplish that.
“When I ran for office, I ran on a platform of finding ways to do things better, faster and cheaper,” Gardner said. “And a huge tenet of that has been through implementing modern technology.”
In addition to utilizing the Voatz app, which has been criticized for being vulnerable to cybersecurity threats, Gardner said the Clerk/Auditor’s Office upgraded elections equipment last year to increase its capacity for processing ballots and verifying signatures.
“We now have a significantly more efficient and more automated way to ensure that we’re checking every single signature on every single ballot,” said Gardner.
Using technology to make government services operate more effectively is essential to keep up with population growth in Utah County, Daniels said, since an increase in residents leads to a greater demand for services.
“The county’s growing, and it’s growing rapidly,” Daniels said on Wednesday. “If we’re going to keep up with growth, without growing our staff and increasing our cost, we have to find ways to automate and leverage technology. And as we’ve done that, we’ve been able to accommodate higher volumes with the same level of effort because we’re more efficient.”