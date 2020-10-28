The Utah County Commission unanimously approved a $106 million tentative budget for 2021 on Wednesday that “includes a net decrease in the property tax rate assessed to property owners.”
The increase to the portion of property taxes collected by the county that the commission approved in December 2019 is “anticipated to provide sufficient funding for the 2021 operations of the County,” Utah County Clerk/Auditor Amelia Powers Gardner wrote in a summary of the tentative county budget.
“This budget does include a tax rate decrease for the citizens of Utah County,” Gardner told the commission during its public meeting Wednesday.
In preparing the tentative county budget, county departments put together their own budgets “based upon projected 2021 staffing plan costs, charges from the internal service funds, and 2019 actual operating expenditures,” Gardner wrote.
Of the approximately $106 million in general property and sales tax revenue allocated in the tentative budget, about $56.5 million would go to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, including $32.7 million for corrections, $22.8 million for enforcement and $964,465 for wildland fire.
The Attorney’s Office is requesting about $5.7 million while the Health Department is requesting about $2.9 million and Wasatch Mental Health is requesting about $2.7 million.
Within the Clerk/Auditor’s Office, the Auditor is requesting about $2.8 million and the Elections Division is requesting approximately $1.4 million.
“Obviously this is not final, we have about six weeks to go through and finalize this, but it is a balanced budget with our estimated income,” the clerk/auditor said.
The projected property tax revenue for 2021 is $77.1 million, according to the tentative budget, of which $62.3 million is for “general property taxes that are unrestricted in their use,” $9.5 million that is “restricted to assessing and collecting activities” and $5.3 million for property taxes assigned to redevelopment agencies.
The tentative general fund budget includes $106.7 million in revenue, comprised of $35.4 million in sales tax revenue and $58.8 million in property tax revenue. This is an increase from the current 2020 general fund budget revenue — about $104.4 million — as well as the 2019 general fund budget revenue, which is about $87 million.
“This represents an increase of $2.4 million (2.26%) from the current 2020 budget,” Gardner wrote.
The tentative budget also outlines capital project expenditures for the next 3 years, including $10 million in 2021, $8.6 million in 2022 and $10.1 million in 2023, for a total of about $28.7 million.
Gardner told the commissioners that county officials and employees have “looked at all of the areas for us to have fiscal responsibility, assuring a sound fiscal environment for the county moving forward, also planning for the future and taking into account the needs of the division.”
The county commission will make final adjustments to the budget before it is officially adopted and will hold a public hearing to discuss the budget on Dec. 9.