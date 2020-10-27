As lawn signs, political mailers and social media ads have popped up in Utah County in recent weeks both in support and opposition to Proposition 9, so have questions about who is behind the political efforts.
Prop 9, which Utah County voters will decide the fate of this general election, would replace Utah County’s three-member full-time commission with a five-member part-time council and full-time mayor.
The part-time council members would be elected in geographic districts while the mayor would be elected at large.
This fall, the website notoprop9.com appeared, urging Utah County residents to vote down the proposal, calling it a “Trojan Horse” that would lead to a “bloated, wasteful county government.”
“Doubling the amount of politicians will inevitably lead to more spending, more government and more control — just like it has done to Salt Lake County!” the website reads. “You have a choice in November: Do what the politicians are saying is best for us OR stick with the limited form of government that has kept our taxes low for decades.”
The website also features a stock photo of a man wearing a crown and says Utah County “can refuse a ‘County King’ by nixing Prop 9.”
According to a disclaimer at the bottom of the website, it was paid for by “Stop Prop 9,” a political issues committee that was created on Aug. 27.
A statement of organization on Utah’s financial disclosure website for the PIC lists Utah County Commissioner Bill Lee as one of two primary officers of Stop Prop 9.
The other primary officer is Heidi Balderree, a Saratoga Springs resident who along with Lee led a failed petition effort earlier this year calling for a change to a five-person commission with no mayor.
Lee has long been opposed to transforming to a mayor-council form of government, arguing that it would put too much power into the hands of one individual: the mayor.
“It’s a consolidation of power into one person, which is the mayor,” Lee told the Daily Herald in January. “The mayor has a lot of power. And, to me, that’s problematic.”
Opposite to Stop Prop 9 is “Better Representation for Utah County,” or “Better Utah County” for short, a PIC that was created on Aug. 5.
Cedar Hills Mayor Jenney Rees is one of two primary officers of the pro-Prop 9 committee, the other being Clyde Business Group President Jeremy Hafen, according to financial disclosure records.
Rees is one of 20 mayors of Utah County cities that signed on to a letter earlier this month endorsing Prop 9, arguing that the proposal “creates regional representation” and “provides better governance.”
“We have 650,000 residents in Utah County, and projections show the county will grow to 1.6 million by 2065, the mayors wrote. “We need more voices at the table when making important decisions. Prop 9 will promote more thorough discussions when establishing policy and legislation; the subsequent adoption will be better vetted and more appropriate.”
As of Oct. 13, Stop Prop 9 had raised $23,430 in contributions, financial disclosure records show, including a $9,000 donation from Janene Lunt of American Fork, a $5,000 donation from Richard Losee of Provo and a $3,000 donation from Mark Weldon of Lindon, all of which were made on Sept. 1.
Better Utah County, meanwhile, had raised $23,275 as of Wednesday, including a $10,000 donation from Clyde Companies, Inc. in Orem, a $4,000 donation from Building Construction Partners, LLC in Lehi, a $2,000 donation from Gregory Cook of Pleasant Grove and a $1,000 donation from Ainge Advisory, LLC in Alpine, a law firm established by Commissioner Tanner Ainge, who has endorsed Prop 9.
According to a Sept. 30 contributions and expenditures report, Better Utah County had spent about $4,278 on domain purchases and campaign signs, while Stop Prop 9 had spent approximately $2,915 on signs, zip ties, a thumb drive and website hosting costs.