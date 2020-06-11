Utah County will give cities and towns their portion of federal COVID-19 relief funding directly after various mayors in the area raised concern over the county’s plan to distribute the funds on a reimbursement basis.
The county received $111 million in federal funding through the CARES Act that President Donald Trump signed in March, according to a report presented to the Utah State Legislature’s Executive Appropriations Committee on May 13.
The Utah League of Cities and Towns along with the Utah Association of Counties, the two groups that prepared the report, recommended that Salt Lake and Utah county governments distribute half of the $175-per-resident funding they received to cities and towns and keep the other half for county expenditures.
Utah County Commissioner Tanner Ainge told the legislative committee that the county intended to reimburse cities and towns for coronavirus-related spending as opposed to directly disbursing the funding.
On May 26, the mayors of 17 cities in Utah County sent a letter to Ainge, Commissioner Nathan Ivie and Commissioner Bill Lee that said the city leaders were “concerned about the approach you seem to be taking towards cities and towns in Utah County with respect (to) CARES Act funding.”
“You are placing us in the undesirable situation of having to spend our own funds and then cross our fingers that you or your staff will agree with every funding decision we have made,” the mayors said. “To say this hamstrings us is an understatement. Please step aside and allow the desire of federal and state leaders to see this money flow into our hands be fulfilled.”
The letter prompted a meeting between the Utah County Commission and mayors throughout the county that took place on June 4.
During that meeting, the city mayors and county commissioners reached an agreement to carve out $20 million for economic relief for businesses and nonprofits throughout the county and directly disburse the remaining non-county-allotted funding to cities based on their population size, according to Ainge, which cities would use to “respond directly to the expenses they have as it relates to COVID-19.”
“It was a great meeting,” Ainge said during an interview Wednesday. “We really worked together to figure out the right way of response here, the ways that city government, county government and the private sector can work together for a great COVID response.”
The cities would have to sign an indemnity agreement before they received their funding, said Ainge, taking away liability from the county in the event that funds are inappropriately used. Cities that didn’t sign the indemnity agreement would receive their funding through reimbursements.
Orem Mayor Richard Brunst, who previously criticized the commissioners for holding the funding “hostage” from cities and towns, said the city received the indemnity agreement on Wednesday and planned on reviewing and signing it within the next week.
“We just received it today,” Brunst said Wednesday. “I just saw it this afternoon. So I’m having our legal department and our city manager go over it and then we will meet together and hopefully everything is okay and (we will) send it in.”
Brunst said a committee of seven mayors would be formed to decide how to spend or distribute the $20 million set aside for businesses and nonprofits.
He said the committee would likely be composed of two mayors from “small” jurisdictions like Cedar Fort or Fairfield, two mayors from “large” cities like Provo or Orem and three mayors from “medium” cities like Lindon, Lehi or Highland, adding that the size would be based on population.
The committee members will be chosen during a Utah County Council of Governments (COG) meeting on Thursday, according to Brunst.
The Orem mayor said he was “very satisfied” with the cooperation between county and city officials during last week’s meeting.
“Everybody seemed to be very open and wanting to work together towards a common good,” he said. “And I felt that we reached that. I felt like we came together and figured out what would be best for the method of distribution, the percentage of distribution (and) the timing of distribution. And by the end of the night we had pretty much all agreed as to the process we were going to move forward with.”
Any funds that cities hadn’t spent by Nov. 1 would be returned to the county and added to the $20 million allotted for economic relief for businesses and nonprofits, according to an email from Ezra Nair, Ainge’s senior policy advisor.