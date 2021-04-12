A handful of Democratic Utah lawmakers are criticizing U.S. Rep. Burgess Owens, R-Utah, over comments about immigration the congressman made, comments that one lawmaker called “misleading” and “dangerous.”
Owens made the comments during a trip to the U.S.-Mexico border last week with other Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee.
During an interview on the far-right Newsmax TV on Wednesday, the 4th District representative claimed that he saw “chaos” at the border, adding that “unlike the reports that … (President Joe Biden’s administration is) going to do something about it, don’t trust them. These people, they have an agenda, and we’re seeing it firsthand.”
The comments came amid reports that border officials picked up nearly 19,000 children traveling alone across the Mexican border in March, the largest monthly number ever recorded, according to the Associated Press.
Owens said “it’s heart-wrenching to see these young and unaccompanied youth coming through here” and spoke about a 7-year-old girl who had been held at an immigration facility for 17 days.
“We have a vice president and a president that are showing cowardice, not coming down to see what’s going on,” said Owens.
The Republican congressman also alleged that the border is “open” and said that “they’re not going to close this border down, because it benefits them too much to keep this misery going on.”
“And believe me, the borders are open right now,” he said. “We’re seeing every single day people coming here .. and going to your neighborhoods. So this is not a border issue anymore, they’re coming to your neighborhoods, not knowing the language, not knowing the culture. And there’s a cartel influence along the way. So beware. Don’t think this is a distance from you now. It’s coming your way, and it’s done on purpose by a party who could care less about ‘We the People.’ They want their power.”
The congressman’s comments drew criticism from Utah Rep. Angela Romero, D-Salt Lake City, who wrote on Twitter that Owens’ “statements re our border crisis are misleading and scare tactics.”
“I rarely criticize other electeds publicly but his words are dangerous,” Romero wrote on Saturday. “They ignite hate. I fear for my family and community. Words matter!”
“So much to say about the statement made by Congressman Owens not enough characters,” tweeted Sen. Luz Escamilla, D-Salt Lake City, “but at a minimum it worries me that he is not familiar on what it takes to get on a plane in the US, it is call(ed) the REAL ID act it passed years ago.”
Democratic West Valley Sen. Karen Mayne also criticized Owens, writing on Twitter: “I’m shaking my head with these comments.”
Both in federal office and on the campaign trail, Owens has used extreme rhetoric while talking about Democrats and leadership within the Democratic Party.
In January, Owens met with Utah House Democrats and apologized to “liberals,” stating that he previously “didn’t quite see the difference in liberalism and Marxism and socialism,” as the Deseret News reported.