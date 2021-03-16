U.S. Rep. John Curtis, R-Utah, answered questions from Utah County constituents on subjects ranging from immigration to climate change to the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol during a town hall in Provo on Monday.
The town hall took place two months after a mob, consisting mainly of supporters of former-President Donald Trump, tore down metal barricades and pushed their way into the Capitol building, forcing lawmakers to shelter. The Jan. 6 insurrection resulted in five deaths, including the death of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick.
“This is bad all around. It just is. It’s bad all around. It was not our country’s shining moment,” Curtis told constituents during the town hall, adding that “what I felt the very worst about was, how does this look to the world? Are we not all just a little embarrassed by how this looks to the world?”
The Utah congressman also criticized Republicans who argue that the presidential election was illegitimate, noting that “if Republicans want to win elections, this is not how we win elections."
“If Republicans want to control the direction of the country, this is not how we control the direction of the country,” he continued.
One man at the town hall pressed Curtis for his position on whether President Joe Biden was legitimately elected, arguing that “President Trump won the electoral college by a huge margin.” Biden won the electoral college 306-232, according to official results.
“I’m going to ask you, do you believe Joe Biden is in office legitimately?” asked the man.
“Yes,” Curtis quickly responded. “I don’t know how you say he’s not a legitimate president.”
One woman had a request for Curtis when he goes back to Washington, D.C. and is working with his Republican colleagues: “Starting with Mitt Romney, tell them they’re being gutless wonders, and we’re sick of it.” Her request got a roar from the audience.
In response, Curtis said that Democrats outperformed Republicans in the 2020 elections “because they have decided that their agenda is more important than their differences” and didn’t attack one another.
“So you have to make a decision,” he said. “Are your ‘gutless’ Republicans better or worse than the Democrats?”
On the subject of immigration, Curtis discussed a bill he is sponsoring that would create a state-sponsored temporary visa pilot program, noting that federal officials are trying to decide how many guest workers should come to Utah “and we’re doing a terrible job at it.”
Curtis said the bill would give governors the ability to allocate extra visas in their state.
“Why is that important? Because some governors don’t want it, and some governors do,” he said. "Why do we have this one-solution-fits-all coming from Washington, D.C. instead of saying, ‘OK, let’s let the governors get involved in this’?”
Curtis continued, “And the program is really good because it holds the states accountable for these workers that come in. So if they come in and disappear, the state’s responsible for that. If they come in and do a good job and work and pay taxes and go back, the state gets more visas the next year.”
When asked about climate change and environmental policy, Curtis argued that Republicans should embrace clean energy and conservation issues, noting that “we’re losing young Republicans at a rapid rate because we’re being branded as not caring.”
“I believe absolutely that Utahns are the best environmentalists in the world. We just hate to identify as environmentalists,” said Curtis. “We love to take care of our mountains and the lakes and the rivers and the beautiful things … but we really struggle with the language that is too often associated with extreme ideas.”
Curtis will also be holding town halls this month in Monticello and Moab.