U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, on Wednesday called a bipartisan infrastructure bill a “historic investment” that will “help Utah rebuild its roads, mitigate drought conditions, fulfill critical water needs, and prepare for and respond to wildfires.”
The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is a nearly $1 trillion investment bill. The Senate voted 67-32 on Wednesday to take the first proceeding step toward debating the bill, which is supported by President Joe Biden.
According to Reuters, the bill is supported by 48 Democrats, two independents and 17 Republicans, including Romney.
“We’ve reached a historic deal on infrastructure, folks,” the president tweeted on Wednesday. “The Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal is the largest infrastructure bill in a century. It will grow the economy, create good-paying jobs, and set America on a path to win the future.”
In a written statement following the Senate’s historic vote, Romney noted that “several months ago, a group of five Republicans and five Democrats came together to see if we could find a way to find common ground on a true infrastructure bill.”
“Today’s vote is the culmination of those many months of work, and it represents the way that Washington should work and the way America expects us to work,” the Utah Republican said, adding that he was “proud to have helped negotiate this bill.”
Romney noted that the bill includes funding “to provide water to nearly half of the Navajo Nation in Utah who don’t have running water and expand broadband into rural Utah.”
Additionally, the bill authorizes $3 billion over five years for Utah’s roads and highways, according to Romney, who noted that Utah has 2,064 miles of roads in “poor condition."
The bill also authorizes $500 million for the Western Area Power Administration for “drought-related shortfalls,” $300 million for the Emergency Watershed Program, $100 million for drought contingency plan funding and $50 million for the Central Utah Project Completion Act.
Other aspects of the infrastructure bill include $65 billion to expand broadband access across the country and $40 billion for bridge construction, maintenance and repair and $1.7 billion for the construction and improvement of Indian Health Services sanitation facilities.
“This is legislation which represents a historic investment that delivers for Utah — without raising taxes and adding to the national debt,” said Romney.
Other Republicans who voted to begin debating the infrastructure bill include Sens. Richard Burr of North Carolina, Susan Collins of Maine, Mike Crapo of Idaho, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Jim Risch of Idaho and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky.