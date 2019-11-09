Wildlife enthusiasts, scientists and dozens of dead reptiles and amphibians were together at Brigham Young University on Saturday for a “pickle party,” where various Utah-native species were preserved in jars for future biological and environmental research.
Members of the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, Nevada Department of Wildlife and other groups brought coolers filled with deceased snakes, lizards, salamanders and turtles in to a herpetology lab in BYU’s Life Sciences Building to be tagged and examined.
Some of the animals brought in Saturday were more common sightings in Utah, such as the Great Basin rattlesnake, while others were rarer to come across, like the Mojave Desert sidewinder, the Sonoran mountain kingsnake and the gila monster.
BYU herpetology professor Alison Whiting said studying physical specimens is essential for getting a full understanding of a species and its relationship to its ecosystem.
“We love having the pictures, the observations, all of these things,” Whiting said. “But sometimes, you really need a specimen.”
Whiting added that the majority of the creatures being preserved were roadkill, meaning the preservation will have little impact on the environment.
The pickling process begins with making an incision in the species’ neck and taking a small tissue sample, explained Southern Utah University herpetology field technician Coral Gardner, which is placed in a tube filled with 100% ethanol. Tissue samples help researchers gain an understanding of an organism’s chemical composition, as well as where it was in the food chain when it died.
Next, the species is placed under a fume hood and pumped with formalin, a water solution of formaldehyde that fixes the tissue and firms up the species.
As a final step, the species is soaked in water and stored in a jar filled with ethanol.
Once preserved, the species are sent to the Monte L. Bean Life Science Museum at BYU, which DWR native species coordinator Drew Dittmer likened to “a library of dead things.”
“It’s no different than going to a library of books that were written hundreds and thousands of years ago,” said Dittmer.
Information about specimen in the life science museum becomes part of a “worldwide network” of wildlife research that empowers conservation efforts and lets biologists track a species’ diet, growth rate and geographic location. The DNA collected is made available online and can be requested from scientists from around the globe.
Any species brought in without geographic tags or other information necessary for it to be stored in the life science library will be used for classroom research at BYU, according to Whiting.
Species preservation “is like the backbone of natural history and conservation,” said Bryan Hamilton, a wildlife biologist at Great Basin National Park in Nevada.her
Hamilton, who has been working with snakes for 28 years, said he got involved in pickling projects “to get better information about Utah’s biodiversity.”
“When we started, we thought all these snakes were super rare (and) super uncommon,” Hamilton said. Through preservation efforts, Hamilton and other wildlife researchers have gotten a well-rounded idea of which species live where, how common they are and whether conservation efforts are needed to protect them.
The DWR hosts multiple pickling events a year, primarily of reptiles and amphibians but occasionally of snails and mollusks, said Lisa Graham, the DWR’s native aquatics office manager.
While the primary purpose of the events is for scientific research, Graham said she and others “also do this as a hobby” and to inform reptile enthusiasts “so that they can be ‘herpers’ as well,” a term for people who search for amphibians and reptiles.
“I love the fact that this brings in people who are excited about (reptiles and amphibians), even if they’re not professionals,” said BYU’s Whiting. “Just as a citizen scientist … you can really find ways to contribute.”