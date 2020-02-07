Gubernatorial candidate Jon Huntsman Jr. announced on Friday that Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi will be his running mate in the 2020 race.
“When I first met her, I already knew she’d make a great leader for this great state of ours. She’s already been an historic figure and a great mayor of Provo,” Huntsman said in a video posted on Twitter.
Meet the next Lieutenant Governor of the Great State of Utah. #HuntsmanKaufusi2020 pic.twitter.com/VsVGpFra20— Jon Huntsman (@JonHuntsman) February 7, 2020
Kaufusi is in the third year of her first term of office and is the first woman mayor of Provo. During her time in office, she has added to her list of accomplishments the growth of a new terminal at the Provo Municipal Airport, the voter bond approval for a new city hall that will be completed in 2022, the completion of the UVX route with the Utah Transit Authority and the reorganization of internal departments to streamline services, among others.
Huntsman served as Utah governor from 2005 to 2009 and as United States Ambassador to Russia until last October.
Utah’s rapid growth is a primary focus of Huntsman’s platform.
“With growth comes both significant challenges and tremendous opportunities,” his campaign website says. “The decisions we make over the next four years will have far-reaching impacts on our quality of life for decades to come.”
Huntsman’s other focuses during his campaign for governor include addressing mental health and suicide in the state and providing economic and educational opportunities for rural communities.
“We simply cannot be satisfied with one level of economic prosperity along the Wasatch (F)ront and another for the families living in Utah’s rural areas,” the website says.
In Provo, the Kaufusi name is relatively well known. Her husband Steve, and sons Bronson and Corbin are playing, or have played, in the National Football League. Steve Kaufusi was a football coach at Brigham Young University until Michelle Kaufusi became mayor.
"It’s after a lot of soul searching that I’ve decided to accept an invitation to run for Lieutenant Governor of Utah," Kaufusi said. "I’ve shed many tears in reaching this difficult decision. Serving as your mayor has been my favorite job ever, and I can’t imagine I’ll ever enjoy another position more."
Kaufusi added, "Is this an announcement of my resignation? No. My heart is here in Provo, and I am focused on moving ahead with the important projects we are working on here in Utah’s greatest city. In less than five months, we should know the primary election results, and that will tell us a lot. And even if I should be elected to state-wide office, my plan would be to continue to serve as mayor until it’s time for a transition. At that point (next January), I would have already entered my fourth year of mayoral service."
A Provo native, Kaufusi graduated Provo High School with the class of 1985. She has since served as the president of the Provo City School District Board of Education prior to running for mayor.
Kaufusi took the place of Mayor John Curtis, who won the 3rd Congressional District special election filling the vacancy left by former U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz.
This story will be updated as more information is made available.