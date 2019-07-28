Cell service up the popular American Fork Canyon is likely to be a reality as soon as next year, as a fiber-optic project is planned to extend up to Tibble Fork Reservoir.
The partnership includes the Utah Department of Transportation, the U.S. Forest Service, the National Parks Service and the company Crown Castle, the same company that provided similar infrastructure in Little Cottonwood Canyon. The project will extend fiber optics from the base of the canyon up to Tibble Fork, according to Geoff Dupaix, public information officer for UDOT Region 3.
The fiber optic would run up State Route 92 to approximately mile marker 14, as well as up to Tibble Fork Reservoir, Dupaix said.
The fiber optic network would provide capabilities for technology like traffic cameras and cellphone service.
“The ultimate goal is to add some additional weather collecting equipment and traffic cams so we can monitor conditions in the canyon in real time and also be able to monitor weather conditions in real time,” Dupaix said.
Work is still being finished on environmental assessments, Dupaix said, and once that’s done the design phase for the project will begin. Work could begin as early as this fall, though it may get pushed back to 2020. The project is currently estimated to be completed by 2020, Dupaix said.
Upon completion, the project will include 26 “nodes,” or 35-foot tall antenna along the road, connected by fiber optic cable installed underground.
While the 5G technology will allow for Crown Castle to partner with cellphone carriers to provide cell coverage, Dupaix said the coverage will primarily be along the roadway.
Russ Hanson, the district ranger for the Pleasant Grove Ranger District in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest, sees the fiber optic as a tool the U.S. Forest Service can use to help manage the land as visitation up the canyon continues to increase.
“American Fork Canyon isn’t the same place it was 10, 15 or 20 years ago,” Hanson said. “Conditions have changed, and it’s highly unlikely they will ever change back.”
During a scoping period to gather public feedback, Hanson said he did receive some objections from those concerned the nodes would impact the view shed in the canyon.
But the canyon can’t continue to be managed the same way it was even 10 years ago, Hanson said, and the ability for quicker communication will allow the land to be better managed for the public.
One of the main drivers behind the project is an increase in safety. It won’t be necessary to drive down to the mouth of the canyon to get an emergency call out, Hansen said. Hansen related an incident just this week where someone’s truck had broken down, and he was unable to call a tow truck.
While Hanson said he understands the hesitation of people who enjoy getting out of cell service to “unplug,” he also said that capability isn’t going away. People can always turn off their phones.
“The capability to get out there and disconnect does not diminish,” Hanson said.
“It’s ultimately a good thing for us,” Hanson said. “We are going to ultimately be better able to mange the land, and serve the public. That’s our two things, that’s what we do. This capability is going to help us do that.”
The project is not without its critics, however. Mark Allen, co-founder of Protect and Preserve American Fork Canyon, is concerned about “bringing city problems up the canyon.”
Allen said he would prefer to see the fiber optic stop at Timpanogos Cave National Monument, as there is already a 911 call box located at Tibble Fork Reservoir. If officials really want to maintain safety, Allen said, he would prefer to see a ranger station moved to the North Fork of the canyon, or permanent EMS or sheriff’s deputies further up the canyon.
“As a Grand Canyon guide, I have never heard someone say they wished for cellphone on this trip,” Allen said. “They were so glad to have one place where they could just be present with family and friends.”