American Fork Police are investigating a Thursday morning crash where one person, a motorcyclist, was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to Sgt. Josh Christensen, police spokesman, they received a call at 8:15 a.m. Police and EMS arrived at the scene. At the time the motorcyclist was in extremely critical condition.
The crash occurred at about 860 E. and State Street, and forced the closure of State Street in both directions. That has since been reopened.
The motorcyclist, who is a man in his late 20s, was going east when he was hit by a westbound minivan that turned in front of him. Speed limits are 45 miles per hour in that area, according to Christensen.
No one in the minivan was hurt. The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet.
The name of the deceased will not be released until Thursday, according to Christensen. They are working with family that needed to be contacted that live outside the state.
This story will be updated as more information is available.