A woman who suffered serious injuries after her vehicle crashed into a large dump truck in Eagle Mountain has died.
Officials reported Kayla Williamson, 23, had recently moved from Idaho to Lehi. She was driving a small SUV south on Sunset Drive at about 2:15 p.m. on Thursday and approached the Cory B. Wride Memorial Highway.
Witnesses told deputies the SUV failed to stop at a red light at the intersection and was hit by a dump truck carrying a load of asphalt.
The woman was the only occupant in the SUV and was flown to the Utah Valley Hospital in extremely critical condition. She died from her injuries later the same day, said Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff's Office.
"A friend of the injured woman told deputies he was talking to her by phone when this crash occurred," according to a press release.
The driver of the dump truck was also the only occupant of the truck and was not transported to a hospital.