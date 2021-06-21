Utah County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to an Eagle Mountain Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday after reports of a female taking items from vehicles.
The female, identified as 30-year-old Bayley Richanne Moore, was reportedly observed talking on the phone inside of the church, describing the layout and what doors were open.
After leaving the church, Moore allegedly was seen entering into an SUV and removing a small purse through the passenger doors. When the witness confronted Moore about the purse, she threw the purse into the bushes, according to a probable cause statement.
Law enforcement spoke to the owner of the vehicle, who was reportedly attending an event at the church. The owner told police that no one had been given permission to enter the vehicle.
When asked about the incident, Moore refused to speak with law enforcement, according to the probable cause statement.
Once transported to the Utah County Jail, Moore asked about the charges. When the deputy said she was being detained on suspicion of burglary of a vehicle, she reportedly said, "Just for throwing a purse in the bushes?"
Moore has since been released from the Utah County Jail.