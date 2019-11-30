Interstate 15 in Lehi is expected to be closed for an extended period of time after a crash created an explosion risk.
I-15 was closed in both directions around mile marker 282 at 10:45 a.m. Saturday after a liquid petroleum tanker crashed, according to Sgt. Brady Zaugg with the Utah Highway Patrol.
The tanker, which Zaugg said may be carrying butane, was not leaking, but did pose an explosion hazard. Zaugg said the closure is precautionary.
No one was injured in the crash.
He did not know when the interstate would reopen to traffic.
“With something like this, it could be a while,” Zaugg said.
This story is developing and more will be added as it is made available.