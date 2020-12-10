Lehi and Spanish Fork are the latest Utah cities to pass ordinances prohibiting targeted protesting or picketing within 100 feet of an individual’s home.
In separate meetings on Tuesday, the Lehi City Council and Spanish Fork City Council both approved the ordinances, which were considered following protests outside the homes of state officials, including Gov. Gary Herbert and Utah Department of Health Director Joseph Miner, who both live in Utah County.
The Lehi ordinance, which passed on a 4-1 vote, makes targeted picketing within 100 feet of a home a class B misdemeanor.
The Spanish Fork ordinance, which passed unanimously, states that a person who violates the ordinance “is subject to receiving an administrative notice of violation.”
“If a person who receives an administrative notice wants to challenge the violation or otherwise does not want to resolve the matter administratively they shall receive a citation to court,” the ordinance reads. “A first violation referred to court is an infraction. A second violation of this section is a class B misdemeanor.”
The Orem City Council passed a similar ordinance during an emergency session on Nov. 13.
Ana Burgi, a prosecutor with the Spanish Fork legal department, told the city council that the ordinance was “narrowly tailored” to attempt to “balance two competing interests: the residents’ rights to free speech and peacefully protest on public sidewalks and streets, and the people’s right to feel secure and safe at home.”
“There are several reasons that we support the inaction of a city ordinance in our city, an ordinance that would prohibit the targeted residential picketing,” said Burgi, including that “gathering in front of a home can be intimidating, disturbing and frightening.”
While Spanish Fork has never had an issue with targeted protests, Police Chief Steven Adams said police “need to have the tools on our belt in the event that something like this does take place so that we can separate and educate, and if push comes to shove, then we can refer them to the court.”
Spanish Fork Councilmember Keir Scoubes called the ordinance “reasonable” and said it adequately balanced the right to privacy and the right to protest.
“I do find this reasonable,” Scoubes said. “It is not content-based and is very narrowly tailored. And so I find it does balance that just in my own layman term.”
Lehi Councilmember Katie Koivisto, who voted against the targeted residential picketing ordinance, said “that if someone wants to be able to protest and they have that right to protest, they should be able to do that in that street.”
“And the moment it becomes violent, that’s when the police step in,” said Koivisto.
Councilmember Paige Albrecht pointed out that a protest doesn’t need to be violent to make someone feel intimidated.
“Just because they’re not throwing rocks through my windows doesn't mean I don’t feel comfortable and safe. And it doesn’t mean my children feel comfortable and safe,” said Albrecht.
The Spanish Fork ordinance will go into effect “20 days after publication or 30 days after passage, whichever is sooner,” while the Lehi ordinance took effect immediately.