Months after the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources identified rabbit hemorrhagic disease in wild and domestic rabbit populations in a handful of southern and central Utah counties, wildlife officials say the deadly virus is spreading to northeastern parts of the state.
On Friday, the DWR announced that the rabbit hemorrhagic disease serotype 2 had been discovered between Fort Duchesne and Lapoint in Uintah County. In June, officials found the disease in Sanpete and Wayne counties and later in San Juan and Iron counties.
RHDV-2 is a relatively new strain of the virus that first emerged in France in 2010 and “quickly spread in Europe and the Mediterranean, and has replaced the original strain in many counties,” according to the House Rabbit Society, a nonprofit based in California.
Prior to this year, the disease “had not been known to affect North American native rabbits or hares, such as cottontails, snowshoe hares and jackrabbits.”
Symptoms of RHDV-2, which has a death rate of around 90% in the southwest U.S. and Mexico, include seizures, bleeding from the nose, mouth or rectum, difficulty breathing and high fever, the House Rabbit Society wrote in an article about the virus.
Though RHDV-2 does not affect humans, livestock or household pets, it “can survive for months in the environment and spread from dead rabbit carcasses or through food, water and any other contaminated materials, like the urine or feces of sick rabbits or through contact with feces from predators that have eaten infected rabbits,” according to the DWR.
“Unfortunately, it is difficult — if not impossible — to control the disease once it’s established in the wild,” the DWR wrote in a press release, adding that hunters should do everything they can “to help prevent spreading the disease.”
Advice for hunters includes wearing rubber or disposable gloves while handling and cleaning harvested game, decontaminating boots and other field gear with bleach, disposing of remains where other rabbits or scavengers cannot access them, avoiding eating, smoking or drinking while handling harvested animals and cooking all harvested game to an internal temperature of 165 degrees.
“If you notice any discoloration or hemorrhages on internal organs after harvesting the rabbit, or if you see anything that may appear abnormal or a cause for concern, please contact your local DWR office,” the division wrote.
The DWR also asked that anyone who sees “multiple dead rabbits or rabbits with signs of the virus … leave them where they are, take a photo, record the location” and contact the nearest DWR office.
An interactive map from the U.S. Department of Agriculture shows that, as of Dec. 3, RHDV-2 has been confirmed in wild and domestic rabbits across the southwest U.S. and Mexico, including in Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico, Texas and southern California.
For suspected cases of RHDV-2 in domesticated rabbits, the DWR recommends contacting a veterinarian immediately or calling the state veterinarian’s office at (801) 982-2235.
To prevent further spread, the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food is prohibiting rabbits or hares from being shipped to Utah from counties where RHDV-2 has been detected in the last year unless the animals receive a Certificate of Veterinary Inspection 72 hours prior.
For more information about the virus in domesticated rabbits, visit http://ag.utah.gov/farmers/animal-industry/animal-health-program/rabbit-hemorrhagic-disease/.