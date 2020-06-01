A Provo man was killed in a two-vehicle accident in Mapleton Friday morning, according to Mapleton Police.
Caleb Johnson, 22, was driving southbound on U.S. 89 at about 9 a.m. He was approaching 400 East when another vehicle turned off 400 East in front of him, according to Chief John Jackson in a Facebook statement.
The car pulling out of 400 East caused Johnson to swerve to avoid a crash, putting him into an oncoming lane of traffic.
Johnson collided with a dump truck that was headed northbound in that lane. The crash caused both vehicles to catch on fire according Jackson’s statement.
The vehicle that had pulled out onto U.S. 89 in front of Johnson from 400 East was not impacted, police said.
The incident is an ongoing investigation. It does not appear speed, alcohol or drugs are involved, according to Jackson.
Johnson has spent most of his life in Mapleton, according to the statement, and was married just one month ago.
“Johnson grew up in Mapleton and graduated from Maple Mountain High School in 2015,” Jackson said. “Less than a month ago Caleb was married and moved to Provo. As we learn more about Caleb it is obvious that he had a positive influence in this world.”
Johnson worked with special needs children.
“We offer our sincere condolences to Caleb’s family, friends, and all that he impacted during his life,” Jackson said. “The Johnson family are valuable members of our Mapleton community and we hope all will join in offering support and condolences to this wonderful family.”
Jackson said at the conclusion of the investigation it will be determine if any charges will be brought.