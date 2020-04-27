Female in extreme critical condition following crash with semi in SF Canyon

A 22-year-old female was flown by medical helicopter in extreme critical condition following a vehicle versus semitruck accident in Spanish Fork Canyon on Monday.
U.S. Highway 6 was closed as of 6:30 p.m. in both directions with vehicles being diverted through Mapleton, according to Lt. Brandon Anderson, police spokesman.
An eastbound semitruck with a trailer was headed into Spanish Fork Canyon and a small Mazda Tribute was turning left off of Powerhouse Road. The Mazda was T-boned by the semi on the driver’s side, according Anderson.
The semi driver was just shaken up, but the female Mazda driver received severe head trauma, Anderson said.
Anderson said it is still too early to determine the cause of the accident other than the Mazda just pulled out in front of the semi.
The police were still on the scene Monday evening, and the investigation continued.