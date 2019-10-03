For more than 100 years, Spanish Fork residents have relied on a department of volunteer firefighters and EMS personnel to respond to emergency calls and residential fires.
But as the population reached 40,000, city officials decided it’s time to begin construction for a second fire station to serve the needs of the city.
“We’re excited to be able to give them the equipment and facilities so they can do their job to the best of their abilities and help us all out,” said Mayor Steve Leifson.
On Wednesday, dozens of community members and department volunteers attended the groundbreaking ceremony at 2635 E. Canyon Road where the new fire station will be built.
The 14,500-square-foot facility is expected to be completed in October 2020 and will cost around $6 million, including equipment expenses.
“We asked some of the citizens how they would feel if we had a fire station across the street here,” said Spanish Fork Police Chief Steve Adams. “Every one of them mentioned they would welcome a fire station in their community and in their neighborhood.”
Designed by Salt Lake City company Blalock and Partners, the fire station will provide housing for seven individuals, feature three pull-through entrances and offer space for office work and gym equipment.
Company founder Kevin Blalock stated he hoped the state-of-the-art building would become a source of community pride.
“We view fire stations as more than just buildings for fire trucks and emergency equipment,” he said. “These critical facilities are for and about people, ensuring the safety and well-being of those that need assistance as well as housing the brave individuals that commit to providing that assistance in times of emergency.”
The first fire station in Spanish Fork was built in 1934 at 370 N. Main St. City officials decided to demolish the facility in 1996 and rebuild the Public Safety Building in the same location.
From there, volunteer firefighters can respond to most places in the city within three minutes. The new fire station will double the size of that area.
“As a city, putting a station in that area will help us to respond more quickly to areas that might be in need,” Adams said.
Volunteer firefighters were first organized in May 1908 with 20 men volunteering from local religious congregations. Today, there are about 40 volunteers who respond to calls throughout the city.
The mayor said city officials will eventually organize a paid firefighter force when the necessity arises, but there are currently enough volunteers to meet the demand and help save the city millions of dollars.
The city has already created and hired nearly 30 part-time EMS personnel who serve the city in shifts from morning to midnight.
“We realize that’s going to have to happen,” Leifson said. “I know they all love the job and they love being a firefighter and being on call. We’d love to have them keep coming as long as we can.”