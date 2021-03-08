Abby LeBaron, 19, of Springville is pretty confident, except when it comes to singing.
“It’s my passionate thing, and I don’t want anyone to ... make fun of it,” LeBaron said on “American Idol.” “So I guess I just kind of … kept it to myself.”
Until now.
The singer received a unanimous vote to Hollywood from “American Idol” judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan during her audition, which aired Sunday night.
“You’ve got the talent,” Perry said. “You need to work on believing in yourself.”
LeBaron, who works as a social media manager, told the judges she doesn’t have a big social media following because she didn’t ever want to come across as showing off.
“We are in the show-off business,” Richie said as the judges started singing "There's No Business Like Show Business" and Bryan “showed off” by performing part of “I’m a Bad Bad Man” from the musical “Annie Get Your Gun.”
The Utahn then auditioned at the piano with a rendition of “All I Want” by Kodaline.
“Abby, when you started, I had chill bumps everywhere,” Bryan said after calling her a show-off.
Bryan also identified “a couple of little misguided moves” during the song and gave her some advice, along with Richie.
LeBaron credited a neighbor for sending her the link for “Idol Across America,” which led her to initially audition for “American Idol” virtually from her basement.
“It’s just crazy to me that one small gesture like that just changed the course of my life,” LeBaron said.