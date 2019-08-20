One man is dead after a crash Tuesday night in Woodland Hills.
The Utah County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash at about 11000 S. Woodland Hills Drive as of 6:38 p.m., according to a tweet from Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the sheriff’s office.
Cannon said a southbound car drifted into the northbound lane and hit a small commercial tar tanker at about 5 p.m.
Woodland Hills Drive was closed Tuesday evening as the investigation into the crash continued and will be opened at 8 p.m. at the earliest, according to Cannon.
The driver of the car, a 26-year-old man from Provo, was killed in the crash. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to Cannon.
Cannon said the man's identity will be released Wednesday after the man's family members have been notified.
The cause of the crash had not been released as of Tuesday evening.