Authorities have released the identity of a 26-year-old Provo man who died in a Tuesday evening crash.
Kyle Jackson was killed in the crash, according to a tweet from Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.
Jackson was driving a car south at 5 p.m. Tuesday at about 11000 S. Woodland Hills Drive when his car drifted into the northbound lane hit a commercial tar tanker.
Cannon said Jackson was not wearing a seatbelt.
Woodland Hills Drive was closed for a handful of hours Tuesday for an investigation into the crash.
The cause of the crash had not been determined as of Wednesday afternoon. Cannon said he is not aware of any medical problems Jackson may have had that would have contributed to the crash, and that the cause may never be determined.