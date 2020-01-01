10 years of change: Looking back at the top stories of the decade in Utah County

Provo, UT (84601)

Today

Cloudy with snow. High near 35F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.