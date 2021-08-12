A heat pump could save you money on room cooling, space heating and water heating while dramatically reducing pollution.
Heat pumps transfer heat from one area to another. The most common heat pumps are refrigerators and air conditioners.
However, when heating professionals use the term “heat pump,” they mean a device that can either cool or heat — a reversible air conditioner. Most heating/cooling units in motels and hotels are actually heat pumps.
Cleaner and cheaper to run
Heat pumps reduce pollution. As vehicles become more efficient and pollute less, most future air pollution will come from burning fossil fuels for space and water heating in buildings and houses.
Heat pumps are electric and produce no local pollution. So as our electricity becomes cleaner with renewables, overall pollution will be reduced.
Rocky Mountain Power keeps adding more wind and solar and reducing coal use. Provo City does the same and has pledged that 60% of its electricity will be from renewables by 2030.
Heat pumps save money. They can save 14%-80% on utility costs when compared to conventional systems. If you have an electric resistance (baseboard) heating system, the U.S. Department of Energy says that a heat pump could cut your electric costs in half.
That’s because transferring heat from one place to another like a heat pump does is more efficient than producing heat by electrical resistance or burning fossil fuels.
However, installing heat pumps for heating and air conditioning usually costs more than ordinary systems, but they will immediately cut utility costs.
Air source vs ground source
Like an air conditioner, many heat pumps just use outside air to cool or heat an interior space because that is simple and initially inexpensive. Such heat pumps are labeled as “air source” units.
However, it is more efficient to connect your heat pump to pipes in the ground to radiate and collect heat, because the ground temperature remains a constant 50 degrees or so. Such a heat pump is called a “ground source” (or geothermal) unit and may be twice as expensive to install but is so incredibly efficient that its return on investment may be as short as five or 10 years.
Air source heat pump systems can vary from $3,875 to $13,000 to install, depending on the model. However, in a mild climate, you could save up to 40% on your energy bills as compared to a central air conditioner and fossil-fuel furnace system.
Ground-source heat pumps for a moderate-sized home can cost $22,000 or more. But the U.S. Department of Energy reports that “A ground-source heat pump can save you up to 80% on your future energy bills and can operate fully in even the coldest temperatures.”
And ground-source systems tend to last longer than air-source units.
Where could heat pumps be installed?
In existing structures, all furnaces and water heaters have limited life spans of 10-30 years and eventually could be replaced with heat pumps.
New construction should increasingly use heat pumps for space heating, water heating and air conditioning because of the enormous environmental and economic benefits.
Provo’s new super-efficient City Hall and Fire Station No. 22 both have air-source heat pumps for heating and cooling but use no fossil fuels. The city hall’s architect estimates that utility bills will be 18% lower than for a usual new building of its size.
Heat pumps are becoming standard for construction in Europe. The U.K. will actually ban all gas-fired heating in new houses by 2025 and require low-carbon alternatives.
The new Utah building code now being written by our legislators ought to require heat pumps for all structures. Wiring, electric panel capacity and electrical outlets for the heat pumps should also be specified.
And insulating structures well is the most important first step in reducing costs and pollution.
Incentives
Federal tax credits of 26% are available for installing ground source heat pumps until January 2023. After that, the credit will drop to 22%.
Present Utah tax code allows up to $2,000 or 25% of the installation costs (whichever is smaller), but only for ground source (geothermal) heat pumps.
Federal tax credits for air-source heat pumps are only $300, and those must be Energy Star-certified.
No Utah state credits are presently available for air-source heat pumps, although local units could issue development bonds.
Fortunately, Rocky Mountain Power offers $1,300-$1,700 incentives for residential ductless air source heat pumps. For businesses that install either air-source or ground-source heat pumps, RMP offers rebates of $125/ton (a 4-ton unit is needed for a 2,400-square-foot space and would qualify for a $500 rebate).
To reduce energy bills and global warming, heat pumps are a great option.