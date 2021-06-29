Mitt Romney introduces bill to create federal wildfire commission (June 21)
Romney says “And we keep doing things the way we’ve done them in the past without recognizing that the world has changed. It’s getting drier in the American west; our state’s getting drier. The fires are becoming bigger, the loss of life is more significant and continuing to do the things the way we’ve done them in the past doesn’t make a lot of sense.” Yet, there's no mention of global warming. Until we stop dumping pollution into our atmosphere from our coal, oil and gas burning, these heatwaves and drought will get worse and worse. It's important to treat the symptoms (worse wildfires), but it's also essential that we treat the underlying cause and stop burning fossil fuels and transition to clean energy so we stop worsening global warming. -- ADP
The EPA in mid May Indicators mentioned no particular unusual drought or an impression that there would be a strong indication of drought in the west. Moreover the past 50 years the west has seen more than average moisture. That of course does not mean Utah is not dry and needs serious programs about water. -- What In Tucket Google
Looks like we’re in a dry cycle alright. LaNina being the culprit. Some people forget (and start beating the global warming drum) that in March of 2019, most NCRS stations above 8000’ in Utah were reporting in excess of 100” of snow on the ground. I suppose we’ll see another winter like that one, hopefully sooner than not. -- R O
Utah lawmakers split over special session to address firework ban (June 22)
Toddlers always rebel, thinking "you don't tell me what to do"
This is confused as liberty by the rabble.
The liberty of not having our neighbors rain burning ashes onto the drought parched Wasatch front has more appeal to me.
But maybe a miracle will happen and Utah will do the right thing?
What are the odds?
We've got plenty of water if it does burn...
right? -- [\/]Δ[X] [\]![-]![L]
Records committee denies appeal in case over Utah County commissioner’s text messages (June 22)
John Curtis leads Republicans in launch of Conservative Climate Caucus (June 23)
Curious. It always seemed to me that, when John Curtis changed parties from Democrat to Republican, he didn't change principles. So, I have trouble thinking of him as a conservative. Although perhaps he merits the label when compared with Nancy Pelosi. -- David Edward Garber
Survey: 1 out of 5 LDS Gen Z self-identify as other than heterosexual (June 23)
LDS Church leaders would like everyone to remain in their flock. They recognize they need to do more to persuade members who identify as gay, lesbian, or bisexual to stay in the flock. However, that persuasion does not extend--at least at this point--to changing doctrine and policies that would allow for church members in same-sex marriages or relationships to be treated the same as those in opposite-sex marriages and relationships. This hard line position rankles some folks who decide that they would rather take another road through life. Will this trend of young people leaving for this reason or another? Yep. I don't believe that LDS Church leaders are worried about the future of the church as much as they are worried about the future of every church member, and from the leaders' perspective, leaving the safety of the fold can have dire eternal consequences. But hey, we are free to choose. -- c00kster
COVID-19 vaccine demand dropping off in Utah County; officials worry about holidays, variants (June 23)
Terrible. Utah County is going to surge again with the new variant which was entirely preventable. People in this county must also have some stellar medical insurance. -- TheKingsCourt